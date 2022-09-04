Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Aegean Air Incidents | World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Saturday to make Greece pay a “heavy price” for a series of incidents between their respective armed forces in the Aegean Sea.

The two countries, which are members of NATO, have had a series of disputes over the delimitation of their maritime and air space for decades.

Air patrols are frequent, and with them, interceptions of military flights, mostly around Greek islands that are just a few kilometers off the Turkish coast.

“Greece, look at history. If you go too far, you will pay a heavy price,” Erdogan told a rally in the town of Samsun, on the shores of the Black Sea.

In recent months, Turkey has denounced what it calls “provocative actions” by Athens.

In one, the Turkish government said last weekend that Athens used a Russian air defense system to harass Turkish fighter jets that were on reconnaissance missions.

Athens denies these accusations and, in turn, accuses Turkey of constantly violating its airspace and of improperly flying over the islands under its sovereignty in the Aegean Sea.

Erdogan said on Saturday that Greece was allegedly occupying these islands.

“I have only one thing to say to Greece: don’t forget Smyrna,” Erdogan said, referring to this Turkish Aegean city with a strong Greek component, which Athens lost in September 1922 after a failed invasion of Turkish territory.

Greece and Turkey were very close to an armed conflict in the 1990s over uninhabited islets known by the name of Imia in Greek and Kardak in Turkish.