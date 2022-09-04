“Turn this into a battleground”

In wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benicio) is willing to take revenge on Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) for the horn he received when the pawn lay with his wife, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). In the plot, the farmer will hire the gunslinger Solano (Rafa Seig) and give him the mission to invade the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and put an end to the millionaire’s family.

The villain focuses on the family leader and his children, being understood by the criminal: “Ttransform this here on a battlefield into a no-one would know”, says the contractor. Tenório will then ask to take things calmly: “Let’s let the dust settle… I don’t want to raise anyone’s suspicion. And when his time comes, we’ll take the father and the three sons, all together, at once”.

The information will make Solano scared, making the same inform that he will need help to be able to attack everyone. It is at that moment that Renato (Gabriel Santana) enters the scene, being spotted by the father, the land grabber will inform Solano that he will have the help of his son, also informing that the idea was his own.

Later, Tenório and his son will be talking about the massacre and will come to the conclusion that they will need to blame the deaths on someone, Renato will then surprise his father by mentioning two controversial names: Alcides and Maria Bruaca, as revenge like everything they did. .