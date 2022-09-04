UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane gets scare, but knocks out in main event | combat

The UFC landed for the first time in its history in France, this Saturday, and the fans celebrated with their great host. In the main event of the night, Ciryl Gane had a scare in the second round, but recovered and knocked out Tai Tuivasa, driving the Paris crowd crazy. The only Brazilian on the card, Gabriel Fly was defeated by local Benoit Saint-Denis

The main event of the night was simply electrifying, with Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa thrilling the audience. The home fighter was better in the first round, studying his opponent and controlling the fight. But the fight really heated up in the next round, when Tuivasa knocked down with a right and almost got the knockout. Gane resisted the attacks and then reacted, with a good sequence of kicks and punches, but his opponent also absorbed the blows and continued in the fight, raising the crowd.

Gane came back better in the third round and invested heavily in kicks, undermining his opponent, who clearly felt the blows he was receiving. Until, in the final minute, the French fighter increased the pace and got the knockout after a barrage of blows. Tuivasa could not resist and forced the referee to interrupt the duel at 4:23.

– I have no words. I am really happy. It was absolutely fantastic to fight with the support of the French public. He hit me really hard, but I managed to turn around, recover and win the victory – vibrated Gane.

Whittaker overcomes Vettori and follows the champion’s tail

The co-main event of the night pitted the top two in the middleweight rankings face to face. Robert Whittaker (nº1) and Marvin Vettori (nº2) had a great fight, as expected.

The fighters had a very even first round and all on their feet. The two accepted the frank exchange of blows, taking danger with their attacks, and with the more accurate Australian. Whittaker was even better in the second round, attacking well and containing the momentum of his opponent, who resisted well, but did not find himself in his rival’s game. Not even the warning from Rafael Cordeiro, his corner, at half-time, made Vettori get the comeback. The former champion continued to dominate the dispute in the last five minutes, controlling the distance well and fitting the best blows, stopping any attempt to react by the Italian fighter, and thus took the victory in the unanimous decision of the judges.

– Including the champion, I am the most dangerous man in this division. I will always seek the top of the category – assured Whittaker

Nassourdine Imavov and Joaquin Buckley fought in the fourth match on the main card. Russian naturalized French, Imavov had the support of the crowd and took advantage of his best reach to dominate the dispute, especially in striking. Buckley, in turn, did not back down at any time and sought to react until the end, leaving the fight open until the last second. The fight went to the judges’ decision and Imavov took it unanimously.

Gabriel Fly is knocked out in his UFC debut

Gabriel Fly’s debut in Ultimate was not the most encouraging. After accepting the fight about two weeks before the event, the Brazilian was dominated by Benoit Saint-Denis and lost by TKO at 16s of the second round, in a confrontation for the lightweight (up to 70kg). This was the Frenchman’s second consecutive victory at the event, after debuting with a defeat against Elizeu Capoeira.

Saint-Denis started aggressively, betting on kicks, while the Brazilian tried the takedowns and, on two occasions, almost managed to stay on the ground, but the Frenchman quickly got to his feet. They went for straight striking and both connected hard punches. Saint-Denis returned to swing the rival with about 1min30s to the end of the round and took Fly to the ground with a combination of jab and straight. On top, he punished Gabriel with punches and elbows. The Brazilian still got back to his feet, but took another knockdown before the end of the round.

Other highlights from the preliminary card

The highlight of the first part of UFC Paris was the newcomer Abusupiyan Magomedov, who needed just 19 seconds to get a TKO against Dustin Stoltzfus, in the last fight of the preliminary card. The Russian opened the fight with a front kick to his rival’s face and went up to resolve it quickly. It was the fourth fastest win in UFC middleweight history.

The preliminary card started out lively. In the very first fight, Stephanie Egger submitted Ailin Perez with a rear naked choke when there were only six seconds left in the second round. In the next confrontation, Cristian Quiñonez impressed in his debut by connecting a clear counterattack on Khalid Taha and securing the victory on ground and pound to get the TKO in the first round. On the way back to second, however, Saint-Denis wasted no time, knocking Fly down with a right hook and getting the TKO.

UFC Gane vs Tuivasa

September 3, 2022 in Paris

MAIN CARD:

Ciryl Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa by knockout at 4:23 of R3

Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nassourdine Imavov defeated Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Roman Kopylov defeated Alessio di Chirico by knockout at 1min09s of R3

William Gomis defeated Jarno Errens by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

Nathaniel Wood defeated Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Abusupiyan Magomedov defeated Dustin Stoltzfus by TKO at 19s of R1

Nasrat Haqparast defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Fares Ziam defeated Michal Figlak by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit St. Denis defeated Gabriel Miranda by TKO at 16s of R2

Cristian Quiñonez defeated Khalid Taha by TKO at 3:15 of R1

Stephanie Egger defeated Ailin Perez via submission 4:54 of R2

