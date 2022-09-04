US companies are looking for Brazilian professionals, research shows

According to a survey, US companies are looking for Brazilian professionals. Photo: Getty Images.

Survey shows an optimistic scenario for Brazilian professionals who want to work in the US;

Abbyland Foods, Microsoft, Orion Travel Technologie, SS Concrete Floors and Google were the companies that most hired Brazilians;

According to the CEO, organizations in the US are looking for professionals because of the huge shortage of manpower in the country.

A survey carried out by the law firm AG Immigration points out that the current employment scenario in the United States seems favorable to Brazilians who want to establish themselves professionally there.

According to the study, which took into account official data from the US Department of Labor, 1,418 Brazilians were admitted to work in the US in 2021.

Of this contingent, 142 professionals, equivalent to 9.9% of the total, started working in five companies: Abbyland Foods, Microsoft, Orion Travel Technologie, SS Concrete Floors and Google; the ones that hired the most Brazilians during the period.

According to the CEO of the company behind the survey, Rodrigo Costa, North American organizations have been looking for professionals from Brazil due to the huge shortage of manpower in the country.

“Companies have 11.2 million vacancies, but 5.7 million people are unemployed. In other words, there are not enough people to handle economic growth”, he explains. “In 2021, for example, 17,952 green cards were issued to Brazilians, the second highest number in history.”

According to the partner at JBJ Partners, a specialist in entrepreneurship, Jorge Botrel, Brazilians are recognized in the job market for their efforts and qualifications, as well as for their “ability to adapt to different scenarios”.