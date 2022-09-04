Vagabundo is the one who gives the pen, says Bolsonaro about PF operation

At an event for women in RS, the president criticized the execution of warrants at the house of entrepreneurs by decision of Moraes

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized this Saturday (3.Sep.2022) the operation of the Federal Police that carried out search and seizure warrants at the home of businessmen, determined by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

During the event “Women for life and family”, in Novo Hamburgo (RS), the president said that the investigated businessmen were discussing an issue “privately” and that did not interest the authorities.

Bolsonaro also said that the conversation was overheard by a “tramp” is that “More Vagabond” than the person responsible for disseminating the messages exchanged by entrepreneurs is “he who gives a pen”in reference to Moraes.

The operation was carried out on August 23 and is investigating businessmen for exchanging messages in which they say that a “coup” would be better than a new term for ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Information about the messages in the WhatsApp group of entrepreneurs was published by the portal metropolises, from Brasilia. Although conversations between group participants contain the word “coup”there are no objective indications in the dialogues that there would be an organic operation to overthrow the government or how this could actually be done.

Read the list of businessmen who are targets of PF operation:

Afrânio Barreira Filho 65, owner of Coco Bambu;

65, owner of Coco Bambu; Ivan Wrobel owner of W3 Engenharia;

owner of W3 Engenharia; José Isaac Peres 82, founder of the Multiplan shopping mall network;

82, founder of the Multiplan shopping mall network; José Koury owner of Barra World Shopping;

owner of Barra World Shopping; Luciano Hang 59, founder and owner of Havan;

59, founder and owner of Havan; Luiz André Tissot president of the Sierra Group;

president of the Sierra Group; Marco Aurelius Raymundo known as strawberry 73, owner of Mormaii;

known as 73, owner of Mormaii; Meyer Joseph Nigri67, founder of Tecnisa.

The warrants were carried out in Fortaleza (CE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Brusque (SC), Balneário Camboriú (SC), Gramado (RS), Garopaba (SC) and São Paulo (SP). Of the total warrants, 3 were carried out in properties in Hang, Santa Catarina.

In addition to the search and seizure warrants, Moraes also determined:

blocking of entrepreneurs’ profiles on social networks; and

breach of bank secrecy.

The president has criticized the operation on other occasions. He said he had contact with 2 of the target businessmen of the operation: Luciano Hang and Meyer Nigri. The chief executive also stated that Moraes’ decision is based on a “newspaper article”.