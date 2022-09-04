Vale, Assaí and Itaú are the most nominated in September – Forbes

Regis Duvignau/Reuters

THE Voucher (VALE3) won, for the 23rd time in a row, first place in the Forbes monthly survey of the best stocks to invest in the month. of the 18 portfolios of brokers and banks evaluatedten included the mining company’s share in their portfolio of recommendations.

Despite the instability of the iron ore price seen in recent days, which was mainly caused by the change in the Chinese government’s stimulus, the forecast of the Santander is positive for Vale’s assets.

“We expect demand for high quality ore to remain decent in the short term, benefiting the company due to the increase in the S11D project (located in the municipality of Canaã dos Carajás, in southeastern Pará), which increased the supply of the highest quality commodity in Brazil. company”, evaluates the bank’s individual strategist, Ricardo Peretti.

The second place in the ranking was a tie between Assaí (ASAI3), Itaú (ITUB4) and Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4)with nine nominations each.

Assaí draws the attention of specialists for its investments in the expansion plan. “The acquisition of Extra stores should accelerate the expansion of Assaí by adding strategic locations, where [a companhia] has little or no competition”, explains the XP in report.

Also thinking about the competition, the broker says that Assaí is the only company on the Stock Exchange that is purely exposed to cash-and-carry, which also brings some advantages.

In the case of Itaú, some factors such as the reinforcement of digital strategies, the growth of credit and the faster recovery of the economy make the company attractive to investors.

For the Inter ResearchPetrobras is positioned in second place in the survey according to three central perspectives: growth in production in the pre-salt fields, low cost of oil extraction and maintenance of the current pricing policy.

“Our expectations for Petrobras’ operational performance remain the same, considering that the company is currently going through one of its best operational phases. The recommendation is based both on an attractive return ratio, as we have determined a target price of R$46 per share, as well as a high dividend yield for this year and 2023”, explains the company. Inter Rafaela Vitória analyst.

The third position on the list also had a tie between the roles of Bradesco (BBDC4) and gives PRIOR (PRIO3)both with six nominations.

See the full ranking:

