Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

Abhishek Pratap 21 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat to Brusque in Serie B 0 Views

With a goal from Gabriel Pereira in the first half, Brusque beat Vasco 1-0 in Augusto Bauer. After another defeat as a visitor in Serie B, several Vasco residents made a point of protesting on social media.

+ Corinthians Mantle: see the finalist models for Timão’s fourth shirt in 2023

– Playing football is so easy, but Vasco makes it look so difficult – posted a Vasco.

– I’m worried about Vasco not going up, imagine staying three years in Serie B – wrote another fan.

+ Neto jokes after discovering that the actress has a profile on OnlyFans: ‘I’m going to sign’

With this Saturday’s result, Vasco reached the mark of six consecutive defeats as a visitor in Serie B. The club hopes to win the next clashes to continue fighting for the first places in the competition and consequently return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Vasco returns to the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for Serie B. Away from home, Cruzmaltino is looking for an important victory to break a negative sequence as a visitor.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

CBF changes schedule of confrontation between Cear and America for the Brazilian

photo: Moor Panda / America On June 8, America hosted Cear in Horto and lost …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved