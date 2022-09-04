Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

With a goal from Gabriel Pereira in the first half, Brusque beat Vasco 1-0 in Augusto Bauer. After another defeat as a visitor in Serie B, several Vasco residents made a point of protesting on social media.

– Playing football is so easy, but Vasco makes it look so difficult – posted a Vasco.

– I’m worried about Vasco not going up, imagine staying three years in Serie B – wrote another fan.

How long will you wait to fire Faro?!

If the guy doesn’t serve as a technician, he doesn’t serve to be an interim either! — Raul Jacob (@rvajacob) September 3, 2022

Playing football is so easy, but Vasco makes it look difficult. And Matheus Ribeiro makes it look like quantum physics — ✠ Argentinian ✠ (@leo_argentino08) September 3, 2022

Vasco ending another weekend of mine — Douglasvasco (@Douglasvasco70) September 3, 2022

The tweet about the loss to Grêmio adm is already up, Vasco never wins there in Porto Alegre. — matheus◤✠◢ (@teus_1898) September 3, 2022

In moral I’m tired of talking about Vasco. It will be a week for the next game and nothing will change.

That is tiring… — Juan Tattoo 777 ✠ (@JuanViCRVG) September 3, 2022

I’m really worried about Vasco not going up, imagine staying 3 years in serie b bro — fellipe¹⁸⁹⁸ (@fp7xl) September 3, 2022

Vasco is this habit of spoiling my weekend, a bunch of incompetent players..losing to Brusque..it’s a joke now and I hope it doesn’t make the situation worse, cheering against Londrina, because against Grêmio there I don’t even expect anything, if Londrina win today we can get out of g4 👏👏 — jeffSousa VASCO ◤✠◢💢⚫⚪ (@JefSousa23) September 3, 2022

Vasco will not go up and we know the culprits.

One more week to train and we know we won’t have any news on Sunday. Vasco spent more than 2/3 of the championship WITHOUT TECHNICIAN — Jefferson (@jesusfonseca) September 3, 2022

Next game another defeat I don’t need to be a psychic to guess right 😠😠😤 — Márcio Santos (@marciosantos_87) September 3, 2022

SHAME. stop selling the image of a vasco that carries history. we want new stories, as big as the ones already written. stop being silent. be professionals. respect the fans, who support the team beyond what they deserve. listen to the crowd!!! — Lucas Werneck ⱽᵃˢᶜᵒ (@werneck91) September 3, 2022

With this Saturday’s result, Vasco reached the mark of six consecutive defeats as a visitor in Serie B. The club hopes to win the next clashes to continue fighting for the first places in the competition and consequently return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Vasco returns to the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for Serie B. Away from home, Cruzmaltino is looking for an important victory to break a negative sequence as a visitor.