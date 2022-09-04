Verstappen overtakes Hamilton at the end, wins and celebrates in Holland – 04/09/2022

“It’s going to be hard to hold this car behind me.” Lewis Hamilton’s phrase when he saw Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in the rearview mirror, with 15 laps to go, was a harbinger of what was to come. The Brit was slower and could not hold the Dutchman in the duel between the most talented drivers in the current F1. Verstappen overtook his rival without difficulty, made the home crowd explode and secured victory in the Dutch GP today.

Except for that scuffle, sparked by a safety car that allowed Hamilton to stay ahead, Verstappen’s race was almost like a ride on a Dutch plain, with windmills and tulip fields. He led from end to end and didn’t see his position threatened much. With the 10th victory of the season, Verstappen shot even more at the top of the championship, maintaining the favoritism for the second championship. George Russell (Mercedes), in second, and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), in third, completed the podium.

Safety car shakes final straight

When the engine of Valteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo died in the middle of the track, with 15 laps to go, the lukewarm race immediately heated up. The safety car subverted the strategy of all the teams and mainly hurt Verstappen, who was leading with a big advantage.

With the safety car on, the Dutchman went to the pits to change tires, and Hamilton took the lead. But not for long: right at the restart, the home driver accelerated and took no notice of Hamilton. The overtake raised the home crowd, who shouted the name of the current champion, running faster and faster towards the second title.

Verstappen closes door on Leclerc at start

The Dutchman didn’t allow himself to be exposed to the advances of Ferrari player Charles Leclerc, who started second from the start. Verstappen advanced on the right and prevented the Monegasque from braking later and gaining space in the corner. The maneuver gave Vesrstappen the advantage, who remained in the lead and increased the distance on the first lap.

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz had the best duel at the start, with a subtle touch between the cars in the fight for third position. The Briton didn’t manage to overtake him, but he would keep trying, until he won the lead with his rival’s stop.

Ferrari fails and harms Sainz

A serious Ferrari failure hurt Carlo Sainz in his first pit stop. The team forgot to take one of the rear tires to the Spaniard’s car and took more than 12 seconds to change it. To make matters worse, Sergio Perez’s car, which was leaving the exchange at the same moment, still ran over a Ferrari pistol and made the employees work to repair it. A big mess.

Max Verstappen sent Dutch fans into a frenzy with victory Image: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes delays stop, but strategy fails

Mercedes’ strategy of delaying the stoppage of its two drivers gave the team a leading role, which had lagged behind in qualifying. Hamilton and Russell were the only ones not to stop after the first cycle of pit visits, which took them to the top of the grid in the GP. After returning from the pits, Verstappen, with his more balanced Red Bull, took no notice of Russell and passed him around the corner, raising the home crowd. The Dutchman didn’t pass Hamilton either because the Briton finally stopped on lap 30, giving the home driver back the top spot.

In the end, Hamilton ended up falling behind and protested the team over the radio: “I can’t believe you f…”

Latecomer Vettel hinders Hamilton v Pérez

Hamilton and Pérez fought hard for third position. The Brit tried on the outside, but the Mexican closed the door to prevent the advance, at the limit of the rule. When Hamilton finally got the pass, he still had to deal with an unexpected annoyance: Vettel, who was leaving the pits at the same time, a lap behind, took a long time to give him passage, which almost cost him his position.

Fan makes mosaic with flags

The Dutch fans drew attention by crowding the stands at the Zandvoor circuit. Before the start, the fans in orange uniforms performed a choreography with streamers that formed a mosaic in the three colors of the country’s flag.

See the results of the Dutch GP

1 – Max Verstappen

2 – George Russell

3 – Charles Leclerc

4 – Lewis Hamilton

5 – Sergio Perez

6 – Fernando Alonso

7 – Lando Norris

8 – Carlo Sainz

9 – Esteban Ocon

10 – Lance Stroll

11 – Pier Gasly

12 – Alexander Albon

13 – Mick Schumacher

14 – Sebastien Vettel

15 – Kevin Magnussen

16 – Guanyu Zhou

17 – Daniel Riccardo

18 – Nicholas Latifi

Valteri Bottas (out)

Yuki Tsunoda (outside)