Verstappen warns after ‘stupid’ flag-throwing action

The classification of formula 1 at Netherlands was affected by the use of flares by fans, including a red flag being thrown after one was thrown by a fan in the stands. Max Verstappen said that whoever does this is “idiot” and “stupid”, with other riders following the Dutchman and highlighting the danger.

The red flag was raised at the beginning of Q2 due to the flag on the track, still smoking, in the stadium area. In Q3 there was yet another case, but it only caused one yellow.

When asked by motorsport.com about the incidents and if there was anything he could say to dissuade fans, Verstappen said: “It’s a really stupid thing to do. Holding flags is cool, but there’s a limit. Now playing on the track is stupid. And the person who did that. was expelled”.

“Don’t do that. It’s not good for anyone, you get sent off so you don’t see the race and for us the session is interrupted because it’s dangerous when there are things on the track. Don’t do that.”

Charles Leclerc also urged fans “not to do this” and hopes that in the future something can be done to prevent this.

Carlos Sainz urged the organization to “warn fans about when it is possible to use flares and when it is not”, despite the fact that there is already a ban in place on throwing them on the track.

“I think it’s cool on the post-quali lap, because Max gets pole, but don’t do it in the middle of the race or when someone is in the middle of the race. At 300km/h with these cars you don’t want any distractions with smoke.”

Verstappen fans are best known for their use of orange flags, first at the Austrian GP and now also at Zandvoort. But there are other use cases for supporting other drivers and teams, including the Italian and Mexican GPs last year.

Nicholas Latifi also highlighted last week how the flags at the Belgian GP left him “confused about whether or not you have a car in front of you or whether it’s just the flag”, something that was raised by the drivers at the race management meeting.

“Most of the time it’s a very distinctive orange, so you know it’s a flag and it doesn’t crush,” Latifi said. “But in Spa there were a few cases where I thought someone had slipped off the track. I had no way of knowing exactly.”

“So it’s not ideal, especially at a track where everything is very close like here. Spa, Red Bull Ring, the stands are further away. I think the fans need to behave.”

