Viih Tube and Eliezer discuss dating and expose dirty laundry

HIV Tube and Eliezer, from BBB 2022, ended up falling out during a video together. The two appeared “washing dirty clothes” from their recently assumed relationship.

They decided to make a thread on the internet in which they mention the flaws that bother each other. The game consists of saying “she/he is a 10, but…” and commenting on something that irritates the partner.

It all started in a light way, when Eliezer said that Viih doesn’t like horror. The young woman, in turn, was impressed as the tone of the questions became more “controversial”.

Tube then ended up exposing the ex-brother by saying he was three hours late on the first date. Eli defended himself from the attack and justified that they were in different cities.

Even with the companion’s justification, the ex-sister did not like what she heard. She shot “Fuck you” at the guy. The same decided said that the girl kept another “contatinho” while they were getting to know each other.

Viih Tube hosts 2000s-themed party

Recently, Viih Tube hosted a 2000s-themed party for influencers. On social media, the young woman shared some moments of the event for her followers.

Guests like Yasmin Brunet, Laís Caldas and Gustavo Mioto dressed up in themed looks. Former BBBs like Eliezer, Tube’s boyfriend, Jessilane and Natália Deodato were also present at the celebration.

The moment also celebrated Viih’s birthday. Called Barraca do Beijo, the girl did not fail to call a strong team to be part of the guests.