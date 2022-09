Virada Cultural de BH: schedule for this Sunday (4/9) – Culture

Sandra de S performs the closing show of Virada, in Praça da Estação, as a guest of Flvio Renegado (photo: Collection)

Sunday dawned in the rhythm of the 2022 edition of Virada Cultural de Belo Horizonte. On the stage of Praa da Estao, there’s a party @absurda. Emerging from the good-natured protest of young people against the rules of the then mayor Marcio Lacerda, restricting the use of public spaces, the Praia da Estao movement offers relaxation and a dose of relaxation for those who spent the night following the program, starting at 9 am. If you are at home, you can bring a beach chair, hat, sarong and sunscreen.

Other activities, such as the Human Tot and the Gaymada Interdrag Championship, promoted by Cia. All Deseo will also cheer this Sunday at Praça da Estação. At Avenida Assis Chateaubriand, from 10 am, the traditional Mundialito de Rolim is scheduled, which, in this edition, takes place with the Corrida Maluca.

In the afternoon, the public can enjoy the Transa! party, in Praça da Estação, from 2:30 pm; with a series of concerts on the stage set up at Rua Guaicurus and also on two different stages in Parque Municipal.

In one of them, on the lawn next to the Palace of Arts, the Day of the Amazon takes place, with shows by Nath Rodrigues, Ka Guajajara, Marcelo Veronez and Fernanda Takai. The other stage set up in the Municipal Park is more focused on the performing arts.

At the end of this edition of Virada Cultural, Flvio Renegado performs on the stage at Praça da Estação with Sandra de S as a special guest. Another attraction, on Rua Guaicurus, is the rapper Paige, a revelation of Minas Gerais hip-hop.

In the final stretch, concerts by Luiza Brina and Swing Safado are also planned, at Parque Municipal; MC Monge, in the lower part of the Santa Tereza Viaduct; Latin Unin band at the top, between the arches. The complete program can be checked at http://portalbelohorizonte.com.br/virada.

CHECK OUT



PRAA DA ​​ESTAO

8H: BH FIXED/ALLEYCAT/OCUPA BH ON TWO WHEELS

9 am: PRAIA DA ESTÃO

9:30 am: TOT HUMAN/ROBERT CECLIO

10:00 ANGEL BIKE SCHOOL / TEACHING TO RIDE

11:50 am: CIA. ALL GAYMADA INTERDRAG CHAMPIONSHIP / DESEO

STAGE FOR THE STATION

6:50 am: PARTY @BSURDA

2:30 PM: PARTY TRANSA!

7pm: RENEGADO INVITES SANDRA DE S

GUAICURUS STAGE

6:45 am: MC RENATINHA 5S SYSTEM

8AM: BREEZY ON/NUMBER ONE

9:00 AM: MALACCA/PREFACE

9:55 am: INDIGENOUS OPENING

10:45 am: MOON ZANELLA

11:45 am: FLVIA ELLEN

12:45 pm: MARA BALDAIA

13:45: AMORINA INVITES MANGAIA

2:45 PM: DEH MUSS

15:45: MAC JULIA

16:55: BIA NOGUEIRA

17:55: DORALYCE

19:25: PAIGE

VIADUCT ARCHES

12:30 am: NAYARA CAMARGOS / WHEN AWAKEN

1H45: GALLA ONFIRE / AUTONOMOUS ZONE

6:15 am: KAMALAKSI RUPINI / CLASSIC INDIAN DANA

10:00 AM: ROLIM MUNDIALITO

8:00 AM: LIBRARY ON THE STREET/LIBRAS OFFICE

9AM S 7PM: LOOSE NABABO, P DE CLOUD, LOOKS

16:30: ANDR CALTON / THE BUBBLE

VIADUCT ARCOS STAGE

7:45 am: FORR BLIND GOAT

10AM: BIOS ORCHESTRA/FIRE DEPARTMENT

11:30 am: JULIANA ARAJO

2pm: AXTRAL GROUP

3:30 pm: IMANE RANE

16:50: RUADOIS

17:50: MONSTRA/DANA DE SALO/DJ FIDELIS

19:50:BANDA UNIN LATINA/ TOGETHER DANCING!

ARCHES/LITERATURE

7:00 AM: SAMUEL MEDINA

9 am: RITA MAIA

10:00 am: LU FONSECA

11am: LEINER HOKI

11:30 am: IZA REYS

2pm: COLLECTIVE MOB

3:30 pm: ELIANA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA S

5pm: CONCEIO AUXILIATOR DE OLIVEIRA

6pm: TATIANE MOREIRA FERREIRA/SARAU FILHAS DA TERRA

BELOW THE STA TEREZA VIADUCT

0H: CRAZY TRAIN

1H: MEGGERA

2H: TRIBAL LEGACY

3H: ZERO WITHDRAWAL

4H: DEAD

5H: FRESH BLOOD

OUT OF SCENE / STA TEREZA VIADUCT

6:10 am: SRGIO DIAZ AND BAND

7:40 am: BRONX

9:10 am: COALLIZZO

10:40 am: MC NEN

12:00: GUIMA DO ZILAH

13:20: DJ VITIN DO PC

2:50 pm: DJ NATTAN

4:10 pm: OREIA

17:40: XENON

19:10: MONK MC

MUNICIPAL PARK/GRASS STAGE

0:45: TUTU WITH TACAC

2H15: YOUR NEIGHBOR

4H15: FUNK YOU BLOCK

6H: KEYROGA AND KALIMBA BAND

8:25 am: LIVIA ITABORAHY

9:55 am: DUO PORTRAITS OF THE CANO

11:15 am: MUNICIPAL GUARD BAND

12:45 pm: STUDENTS FROM BH MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS

2pm: NVEA SABINO, PIETA POETA AND PEDRO BOMBA

2:20 PM: NATH RODRIGUES

15:10: KDU DOS ANJOS, TEFFY, FAVELINHA DANCE

15:30: KA GUAJAJARA

4:50 pm: VERONEZ, SRGIO PERER AND CORAL

6pm: FERNANDA TAKAI

19:10: SWING NAUGHTY

MUNICIPAL PARK/PARK STAGE

1H: CHRONUS/DRAG SHOW

2H30: CABAR OF THE DIVINE TEASTS

4:30 am: VOGUE FEVER

8AM: THE GARBAGE MONSTER/CIA. CANDONGS

9H: THE SABINO BOY / CIA. SING TALES

10:10 am: SAMBA DO ARNESTO/APAE-BH

11:10 am: PUPPETS / CATIN NARDI / NAVIGANT

12:20 pm: THE BAIANINHAS

1:35 PM: STORIES ABOUT SHOES AND SHOES

2:40 PM: BLENDER RESIDENCE

3:40 pm: PEDRO MORAIS

5:10 pm: GABRIELA VIEGAS

18:40: LUIZA BRINA

19:55: DJ ADA

ON THE ROUTE

7 am: INSTALLATION AG AG

. RUI BARBOSA BEACH

8:00 AM: ATELI ON THE STREET

. RUA DOS TAMOIOS, SIDE OF THE PARK

9:00 AM: BH AT THE EAR

. IN FRONT CINE THEATRO BRASIL VALOUREC

10:00 AM: MEETING OF OPALS

. AVENIDA DOS ANDRADAS

10:00 am: GALLA ONFIRE / AUTONOMOUS ZONE

. RUA DOS TAMOIOS, SIDE OF THE PARK

12PM: I LOVE DISC/SKATING DANCER

. RUA DOS TAMOIOS, UNDER THE VIADUCT

2:30 pm: MARACATU NEW MOON

. PARK ORDINANCE/AFONSO PENA

4pm: KARAOK CHAMPIONSHIP

. RUA AARO REIS

6pm: ROSE BOI

. ANDRADAS/MUNICIPAL PARK

6pm: FREE OX

. CENTRAL BUILDING/ANDRADAS

STAIRS OF CINE THEATRO BRASIL

1H20: CRYING/COMPOSERS IN THE WHEEL

4pm: SAMBA D’OURO AT THE VIRADA

FORR SPACE

. RUA DA BAHIA WITH RUA DOS TUPINAMBS

AT 19H: FORR SOUND SYSTEM, WITH DJS