Wanessa Camargo is shy with Mion’s question about personal life: ‘we’ll talk later’ – Zoeira

The singer Vanessa Camargo got “in trouble” with a question of Marcos Mion, in participation shown in “Caldeirão”, this Saturday (3). She was intimidated when asked about her personal life by the show’s host. Despite not mentioning the alleged romance with Dolabella datathe presenter heard from the vocalist: “We’ll talk later”.

“You’re glowing, you’re glowing, you’ve got a smile that won’t leave your face,” commented Mion. Then Vanessa replied, “I’m very happy“.

see more

The presenter then tried to extract information from the singer, but she avoided going into details and changed the course of the conversation: “You know that people have been following your life for a long time. So I’ll just ask you one question: are you happy?”.

“I’m happy, I’m very well”, confirmed the heiress of Zilu Godoi. “He made a mystery out of the question, didn’t he?” joked Lucio Mauro Filho, who sings in the show’s band.

“Then we’ll talk in the dressing room [risos]. I’m very happy, very good. This is what I seek for my life today. I want to release many things this year”, added Wanessa Camargo.

Data has already been asked about relationship

Recently, the actor Dolabella data was also asked about whether or not he was in a romance with Wanessa. In an interview with gossipingSBT program, he was asked how long he and the singer would be together.

“Is not [namorando]?”, insisted the reporter, smiling. Dado shook his head “no”, without giving away if he was in fact in a relationship with Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter or if he simply didn’t want to answer the question.

“I love you, I like it, it’s no use, people. But that you are very happy, that’s what I want”, amended Fofoquito. “Amen, all of us,” replied Dolabella, shrugging off the conversation.