Want to eat at Rock in Rio? Combos reach R$ 120

Nathalia Figueiredo, 18, and her aunt, Andrea Figueiredo, at Rock in Rio 2022 (Photo: Edda Ribeiro/Yahoo!)

On the second day of Rock in Rio 2022, the most awaited event in Rio de Janeiro, who came to see artists such as Post Malone and Hello, you can even take a break and try the festival’s food and drinks, but you may not be able to satisfy your hunger. A mineral water has the standard price of R$6 at the stands, for example, but those who want to go further can pay up to R$120 in gourmet combos.

The food area, called “Gourmet Square”, has eight points, which sell from pizza to sushi. At Secreto’s stand, for example, the rocker or rocker pays R$ 120 and rice with termite, sandwich, fries and two draft beers to go with it.

“Gourmet Square”: Food area at Rock in Rio 2022 has simple snacks, but steep prices (Photo: Edda Ribeiro/Yahoo!)

Another item that reverberated in the networks even before the opening of Rock in Rio, last Friday (2) was the popcorn bucket, in partnership with the Cinemark cinema chain.

At the point of sale, student Nathalia Figueiredo, 18, said she saved up to take advantage of everything the event could offer and spent the amount, which went viral on social media for being one of the most expensive on the festival’s snack list.

“Yes, I spent the R$55, but to come to Rock in Rio, I wanted to enjoy it”, said the young woman, who was accompanied by her aunt, Andrea Figueiredo, also provided with your popcorn. Anyone who wants a soft drink to accompany their snack pays another R$ 15, closing the price of the combo at R$ 70.

Other values ​​that frighten the unsuspecting spectator are the combo of pastries that, for two units of the frying and a soft drink, it is necessary to pay R$ 41. Those who enjoy alcoholic beverages, pay R$ 15 for a beer.