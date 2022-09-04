Watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London

The first of two tribute shows for Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters who died on March 25th, is being broadcast live on MTV’s YouTube and Pluto TV channels. The event takes place this Saturday (3) at Wembley Stadium, in London, and has a series of guests alongside Dave Grohl and the musician’s former colleagues.

Watch in the player below or by clicking here.

Watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

Starting at 12:30 pm Brasília time, the show can also be watched later, in on-demand format, on streaming platforms from September 5th. But the live stream is available in the player above.

The concert’s extensive guest list includes Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (Rush), John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Roger Taylor and Brian May (Queen), Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Josh Homme and Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age), Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders), Liam Gallagher, Travis Barker (Blink-182), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Nile Rodgers (Chic), Omar Hakim and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Weeks later, on September 27, Taylor Hawkins will win a second tribute show, this time in Los Angeles. No online broadcast has been announced for this occasion. The likes of Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (Rush), Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Travis Barker (Blink-182), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine), Brian May and Roger Taylor (Queen), Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Josh Homme, Jon Theodore and Alain Johannes (all Queens of the Stone Age), Joan Jett, P!NK, Stewart Copeland (The Police), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Gene Simmons (Kiss), Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim, LeAnn Rimes and Chevy Metal.

Proceeds from the two concerts will go to two charities chosen by the Foo Fighters drummer’s family: Music Support and MusiCares.

Service – Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

announcements

About the shows, Foo Fighters states in a note:

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions of fans, colleagues, friends and musical legends around the world. Millions mourned his untimely death on March 25, with heartfelt and passionate tributes pouring in from fans and musicians Taylor idolized.”

Alison Hawkins, the musician’s widow, also spoke in text. Check out:

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and fans around the world for the outpourings of love each of you gave to our beloved Taylor. Kindness has been an invaluable comfort to my family and me during this time of unimaginable pain. As Taylor’s wife and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you guys meant and how dedicated he was to giving his best during each performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and cherished his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider each member of the group and the extensive team our family. Taylor’s captivating spirit and deep love for music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians, as well as the catalog of songs he created and contributed to. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who love him the most to honor the legacy and music he has given us. Thank you all again for the love and sympathy. Taylor loved you all and we love you too. With gratitude, Alison Hawkins.”

About Taylor Hawkins

Born on February 17, 1972, in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, Oliver Taylor Hawkins began his career playing with singer Sass Jordan in the early 1990s. He later joined Alanis Morissette’s band, forming part of the formation that played on the tour for his most successful album, “Jagged Little Pill”. He appears in the clips for “You Oughta Know”, “All I Really Want” and “You Learn”, as well as the live video “Jagged Little Pill, Live”.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after the band’s leader Dave Grohl became dissatisfied with previous drummer William Goldsmith. With the arrival of Taylor, the group gained solidity, since the musician remained in the formation until his death.

In all, Taylor Hawkins recorded seven studio albums with the Foo Fighters. The most recent, “Medicine at Midnight,” came out in February 2021.

At the same time, in 2004, he created the project Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, where he took over the vocals. Ten years later he launched The Birds of Satan, a project with a more progressive and power pop approach. He has also recorded and toured with Coheed and Cambria, Brian May, Slash and Kerry Ellis, among others.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.