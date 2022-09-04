Wearing a mask, Fátima Bernardes vents about her fear of flying

Fátima Bernardes, presenter, confessed that she is afraid to ride a plane. Despite this, she loves travel. “It’s no surprise to anyone here that I don’t like flying, but I love to travel. So I just have to face it.”commented.

The presenter, however, did not hide the tricks she uses during the hours she remains inside the aircraft. “Some things help me in this mission: getting to the airport early to avoid more stress, sitting at the front of the aircraft and always in the aisle, listening to a playlist that makes me feel calm during takeoff and a book to read”commented.

Advertising Could not load ad

“Attached”

The global appeared in masks, even though their use is no longer mandatory, according to the Ministry of Health. “Ah… masks are no longer mandatory, but I’m still attached to them”he explained.

Recently, Fátima Bernardes moved the web by saying goodbye to his daughter, Laura Bonemerwho will spend a period of studies in France.

“I already miss you coming into my room and being with me doing nothing. Of you laughing at me because you can’t pretend you’ve seen all the tiktoks I show you. Of people complaining every 5 minutes that we are bored, without doing anything to change it”lamented.

READ MORE: Jojo Todynho reveals the rancidity of DJ Batata, his former manager: “I had to share my prize”