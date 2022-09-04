“We’ll talk in the dressing room later”

Vanessa Camargo was the last guest of “Cauldron with Mion” and the presence of the singer gave something to talk about. That’s because the attraction’s presenter made a point of making some subjective comments about the personal life of the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo. Remembering that the voice of “Love love” is dating influencer, Dado Dolabella.

The involvement between the two has given rise to talk on social media in recent months. This because Vanessa was seen with Data after a few days of divorce with the businessman Marcus Buaiz. Mion made a point of commenting how the Camargos heiress had a “shine” special and tried to get some information from the artist.

“Vyou’re glowing, you’re glowing, you’ve got a smile that won’t leave your face“, commented the presenter. “I’m very happy“, he responded Vanessa. “You know people have been following your life for a long time. So I’ll just ask you one question: are you happy?“, He asked Mion again. “I’m happy, I’m fine“, said the singer.

Lucio Mauro Filho also joined in the fun and asked. “Then we’ll talk in the dressing room [risos]. I’m very happy, very good. This is what I seek for my life today. I want to release a lot of things this year.” Vanessa. It is worth remembering that in a recent interview with ‘Fofocalizando’, Dado confirmed his relationship with the artist.