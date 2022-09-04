What a duo! Bárbara Coelho plays footvolley with former Junior player | celebrities

Rio – The presenter of “Esporte Espetacular” Bárbara Coelho showed all her talent with the ball, this Friday afternoon, at Praia da Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. Bárbara did footvolley training alongside none other than the former Junior player.

In mid-August, Bárbara Coelho had a big scare. The presenter told TV Globo’s “Encontro”, that she suffered an attempt to doping an app car. “I started to feel very sick, losing consciousness, shortness of breath, with difficulty even speaking. I sent a message to my husband (fake) saying: ‘Wait for me at the door, because I’m coming’. And he (the driver) looked at me very badly in the rearview mirror. I asked him to stop like this at the first condominium. He: ‘why? Your race is not over’. And I was short of breath, there was traffic. I was ready to get out of the moving car, but he stopped . There was a stall near the condominium, I asked for help, I burst into tears…”, reported Bárbara.

After the case, the presenter reported the driver to the application company. “I made a report on the app. I didn’t make a report to the police. I received a phone call from the company saying that they are carrying out an internal investigation, that the driver has been removed”.