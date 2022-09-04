what Abel and Felipão said about the decision

Mystery and discretion. On the eve of the decisive match for the spot in the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, Abel Ferreira and Felipão decided to hide the game and avoided spoilers to prevent revelations before the decision from being revealed before the duel back in the semifinal of the continental tournament, in Tuesday (6), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque.

In the last test before the reunion, the two coaches adopted similar strategies in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship and preserved most of the holders. Verdão lost 2-0, but sought a draw against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, while Hurricane beat Fluminense 1-0, at Arena da Baixada.

Abel and Felipão’s press conferences obviously had the Libertadores theme, but both were vague about expectations for Tuesday’s decision. Luiz Felipe Scolari, by the way, spoke for the first time about the first leg, as he was unable to talk to the press after the duel in Curitiba because he was sent off for revolting with the red card given to Hugo Moura. For this reason, by the way, the 73-year-old veteran will be absent in the technical area at Allianz Parque, and the midfielder will not be able to play.

“I was angry, I was angry and I will remain angry for the rest of my life with that situation because Hugo was fouled [antes da expulsão]. Then I’ll be out. Is good? The judge has the alternative of taking me out, took me out. But I will be there, watching the game, or on television, which sometimes shows more angles than the stadium. There will be Paulo Turra, Carlos pracidelli and Wesley Carvalho, who are my assistants, and will do their best”, said Felipão, before commenting on the characteristic of Athletico-PR and its identification with Palmeiras:

“Abel knows very well that the Athletico team has this philosophy [eficácia no ataque e capacidade defensiva], has worked with me. I know how you think about the Palmeiras team. Let’s see on Tuesday what will happen”, concluded the experienced coach.

On the side of Palmeiras, who are looking to guarantee themselves in the third straight final of Libertadores, the big question is the presence or absence of Raphael Veiga, who suffered a sprained right ankle in the first leg and is working to recover in time for the decision. Abel did not elaborate on the midfielder’s situation.

“I understand the question and the curiosity, but let’s wait for Tuesday. Then you’ll know if Veiga plays, if another one plays. Since the beginning of the year I said that this season was going to test our physical limits, so we’ll see what happens. We have to recover our players well. I believe that we have a whole team to be able, on Tuesday, to choose those who will guarantee us the best performance with the intention of going to the final”, misled the Portuguese.

The good news for Verdão is that Gustavo Scarpa, who was suspended at Arena da Baixada, will return to the team at Allianz Parque. Danilo, punished for two games because of the expulsion in the previous phase, only returns in an eventual final of the Libertadores.

In the first game, Athletico-PR beat Palmeiras 1-0, with a goal from Alex Santana, and now they play for the tie to go to the big decision. Verdão needs to win by two goals difference to advance in normal time. Victory alviverde by the minimum advantage takes the tie to penalties. In the other semifinal, Flamengo is virtually qualified to the final after beating Vélez Sarsfield 4-0 in Argentina.