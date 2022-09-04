What is silent dismissal and how it changes the concept of career

Arriving at work all day, just doing your obligations and fulfilling the workload, without dedicating yourself beyond the basics. The movement that has already taken over social media is called “quiet quitting”, which translated into Portuguese means “silent resignation”, but for career specialists it is treated as “silent giving up”giving a more complete sense.

The trend has gained traction on TikTok and Twitter among young Americans, encouraging a new philosophy of work. Contrary to what one might imagine, it is not just a wave of voluntary dismissals as an end to harassment and exploitation — as happened in the United States — but the permanence of employment in a way that preserves the limits of hours and functions.

Quiet giving up is a movement that reinforces boundaries in work relationships. Credit: Freepik

Initiative, in this case, is quite different from lack of commitment to work or deadlines. It is not a “soft body” incentive at work.

Experts believe that silent giving up aims to create a division between the personal and professional side, creating a limit on how much the person dedicates to their work activities. The silent dismissal can represent a disengagement with the lack of perspectives and wear and tear in the relationship between the company and employees. Avoiding overwork can be good for your mental health.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Human Resources, Espírito Santo sectional (ABRH-ES), Neidy Christo, assesses that the arrival of new generations in the job market and the pandemic make movements like this start to take breath, driven by social networks. . Previously, people called the initiative a major renunciation of harassment and exploitation, that is, they started to resign en masse.

Neidy Christo President of ABRH-ES “With the new generations, who were born hybrid and technological, the objective now is to do the minimum necessary to avoid being fired. The important thing is to reflect on the real reasons for this movement: the relationship with work.”

According to Gisélia Freitas, psychologist and member of the Qualified Content Committee for Career, HR, Governance, Risks & Compliance of the Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives (Ibef-ES), the matter needs special attention from mental health professionals and organizations.

“In this case, the term refers to the inexistence of efforts, on the part of the professional, in their activities at work. They stop investing in energy, maximum dedication in the dynamics of work and choose to perform only what is required of the job”, emphasizes Gisélia.

The psychologist believes that many professionals adopt this behavior hoping to avoid illness resulting from work overload, overtime and activities performed. She highlights yet another line of analysis that suggests that a person’s lack of engagement with the organization affects their dedication to carrying out activities.

“Some professionals who start out proactively, committed and with a lot of energy and dedication, end up reaching a phase of inertia, turn on “automatic” and do the minimum expected. This change is due to demotivation, a disconnection with the company, its leader, or lack of purpose. The loss of meaning in their work causes their performance to drop drastically”, he evaluates.

“When we enter a company we have our expectations in the same way that the company has about our deliveries. Generation X, of which I belong, had the idea that success was tied to status at work. We learned that giving your best is being very proactive. For today’s youth, it doesn’t work that way anymore. Young people, for example, don’t want to be managers. The silent resignation arrives as a way of prioritizing other dimensions of life”, he highlights.

CAREER IMPACTS

Opting for “quiet quitting” can indeed have an impact on your career. Gisélia Freitas emphasizes that, in an increasingly competitive market, where companies are always looking for the best to increase their market value and the innovation process, professionals who only do the basics can significantly compromise their employability.

“Gone are the days when doing only what was written in your employment contract guaranteed employment. In addition to not guaranteeing, it will hardly be noticed in the company and in the job market. The outlier professional, outside the curve, is dedicated to delivering beyond what describes his work activities. It adds strategic value, in the constant search for innovation, dedicating itself to finding different solutions, being more efficient and improving the quality of its deliveries”, warns the psychologist.

For those who were hired to work in a large company where fast delivery is valued, the silent dropout strategy may not work, as the president of ABRH-ES, Neidy Christo, observes.

“In this type of case, the professional profile is not adequate. In this way, the person will not be promoted, will not be seen and may even be fired. However, there are people who don’t have this kind of concern because they don’t want growth and, yes, balance between personal life and career. The four-day workday is also a movement that has been adopted by some companies, as it shows concern for mental health,” he says.

Neidy warns that those who do only the minimum of their tasks just to receive their salary at the end of the month, without commitment and purpose, have less and less space in the job market. “Having balance doesn’t mean doing it poorly,” she adds.

EXPECTATION ALIGNMENT

The psychologist and founder of Sees Desenvolvimento Humano, Natane Moysés, points out that in addition to putting limits on work overload, silent dismissal serves as a way for employees to draw the attention of leaders to be valued.

“Deep down, these people don’t want to be fired, they just want recognition. The new generation looks more at quality of life as the main factor in their choices. Of course, she can work the regular time, deliver what she needs, but she doesn’t have to overwork herself or extend the workload,” she notes.

According to her, organizations must create a culture where there is an understanding between productivity and mental health. “The damage to the career can come in companies that do not have this perception and start calling this employee lazy, unproductive. To change reality, talking to employees can be a good strategy,” she says.

The pandemic, as Nathane points out, sparked an alert about the importance of mental health. If what was promised to the professional as a candidate and after a while does not come true, he ends up going to work just to deliver what was asked.

“If the company doesn’t have a culture of feed back, it doesn’t value the employee, doesn’t have clear guidelines, it ends up compromising productivity. On the other hand, she may understand that he does not produce properly and make her choose to fire him. The professional can look for the manager or the HR department to seek these returns and the real perspectives of their work. What you can’t do is just wait for it to come out of the company alone”, he emphasizes.

Gisélia Freitas, on the other hand, adds that the dismissal does come silently for professionals who only work on automatic doing just the basics.

“Business leaders play a fundamental role in solving this problem. Realize this behavior in your team members, seek to understand the reasons and dialogue. Engaging people in organizations is the main factor for change. And in this case, in addition to being a factor of attention for the HR sector, managers are primarily responsible for changing behavior, encouraging their team in the search for best practices, thus evolving not only with their work, but mainly with their career”, he points out.

In the opinion of labor lawyer Guilherme Machado, people are rejecting overwork, choosing balance and personal satisfaction, they are setting limits so that their identity and self-esteem are not linked to their productivity at work.

“Being labeled as disinterested and losing nominations, letter of recommendation, bonuses, career growth and field of work are the main damages to the career. There can be dismissal, however, without just cause”, he highlights.