what is the average value now?

The national average price of gasoline fell 2.77% last week, to R$ 5.25 a liter. The survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows that the value of fuel has reached its lowest level since February last year.

Read more: These 25 cars (and many others) will be exempt from IPVA in 2023

In the week ending February 27, 2021, a liter of gasoline was sold at R$5.17 at Brazilian gas stations. In comparison with the beginning of August, the drop is 6.4%, or R$ 0.36.

The state with the lowest average price found was Amapá (R$ 4.84), while the highest average price was recorded in Acre (R$ 5.78). The reduction is the ninth consecutive week and reflects the cut in prices at Petrobras refineries.

Another responsible for the lower prices is the cut in taxes levied on fuels, carried out by the government a few months ago. One of them reached the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which had its rate limited to 17% or 18%.

diesel and ethanol

The S-10 diesel was 1.68% cheaper than in the week ended on August 20, from R$7.13 to R$7.01 per liter. The decline comes after two consecutive reductions in Petrobras refineries.

Ethanol, on the other hand, had the most significant weekly drop, 3.51%. The price of a liter of biofuel went from R$3.98 to R$3.84 in one week.

In June this year, diesel and gasoline prices reached the highest nominal values ​​since the beginning of the historical series, which began in 2004. The ANP resumed the survey last week, days after failing to disclose data after an attempted cyber attack. .