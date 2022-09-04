What is the difference between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil?

Bolsa Família was replaced by Auxílio Brasil in November 2021 as a social income transfer program of the Federal Government.

Thus, both benefits were created to cover Brazilian families in extreme poverty and poverty.

In summary, the average value of the benefit paid by Auxílio Brasil to families is R$ 400.00. And the average value paid by the extinct Bolsa Família was R$ 190.00.

Differences between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil

Item Bolsa Família (2003 to 2021) Brazil Aid (2021-2022) Average value BRL 190.00 BRL 400.00 Per capita income per family in extreme poverty BRL 89.00 BRL 105.00 Per capita income per family in poverty BRL 178.00 BRL 210.00 Families served by the benefit 14.6 million 18.13 million in July source: neon

Brazil Allowance of BRL 600.00

On August 9th, the transfer of Auxílio Brasil began in the amount of R$ 600.00. In addition, about 1.7 million families were included in the social program, which, according to the federal government, will eliminate the waiting list.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

In short, people who fall into the following situations are entitled to Auxílio Brasil:

Families in extreme poverty – monthly family income per person of up to R$ 105.00;

Families in poverty (provided that their members include pregnant women or people under the age of 21) – monthly family income per person between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00.

Families that have members who live in the same house, who are enrolled in the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/Loas), which covers disabled people and the elderly from 65 years of age on sick leave, with a minimum wage (R$ 1,212, 00);

Be registered in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico);

Be selected by the Ministry of Citizenship.

