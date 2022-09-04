WHEN WILL THE BRAZIL AID LOAN BE RELEASED? Find out DEADLINE published by the Ministry of Citizenship

O Auxílio Brasil payroll loan was sanctioned at the beginning of August.

However, the modality has not yet been fully released by the banks.

With this, subscribers want to know when will it be possible to have access to credit.

Understand more below.

HOW DOES THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN WORK?

The Auxílio Brasil loan can be discounted up to 40% of the benefit amount.

That is, if the beneficiary receives BRL 600can be discounted BRL 240 payment of your Brazil Aid.

This means that the beneficiary will only receive $360 from Brazil Aidnot counting the interest that will be discounted by the loan.

Therefore, it is necessary to be very careful to avoid indebtedness. The loan is only advised in cases of extreme need.

WHEN WILL THE BRAZIL AID LOAN BE RELEASED?

O Ministry of Citizenship still needs to regulate the complementary rules of the loan so that the modality is released in banks.

This regulation is important to define terms, requirements, interest, etc.

According to the Minister of Citizenship Ronaldo Bento, this should happen in the beginning of September.

WHICH BANKS ARE PROVIDING THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN?

So far, without the Ministry’s regulation, no bank can offer the payroll loan from the Brazil Aid.

However, some financial institutions have showed interest in offering the service. See below:

  • Federal Savings Bank

  • Pan Bank

  • Safra Bank

  • BMG

  • daycoval

  • Financial Invoice

.

