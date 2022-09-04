When will the Nubank payroll loan be released?

In a meeting with Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual, Nubank informed that it intends to provide a payroll loan service.

Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in Latin America, offers several services, such as free digital account, credit and debit card, investment, loan, among others.

Apparently, the digital bank, considered one of the 100 most influential companies in the world by TIME magazine, is interested in starting to act in another area of ​​the financial sector, starting to offer payroll loans to users soon.

Nubank payroll loan: when will it be launched?

In a meeting with analysts from Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual, the digital bank said that it intends to provide a payroll loan service later this year. So far, there is no release date.

In addition, according to Jorg Friedemann, Nubank’s new investor relations executive, the company has been working on several new products, which involve investments, insurance and BNPL solutions. Fintech is also focused on other achievements.

“One of its main focuses at the moment is to consolidate itself as a long-term winner in the products it currently offers in Brazil. It is also very focused on the launch of the payroll loan product by the end of the year”, says Friedemann.

Payroll loan offer should strengthen Nubank’s next phase of evolution

In addition to payroll, Nubank also wants to start offering current accounts in two other countries: Colombia and Mexico. The intention is that this will occur between the end of this year and the beginning of next year. So far, the digital bank already offers credit cards to interested parties.

According to the Valor Econômico website, the financial institution has already signed the necessary documents with federal agencies to operate in the country’s payroll loan market. For Goldman Sachs, the launch of new products should strengthen Nubank’s next phase of evolution in the coming years.

“The expectation of launching new products (consigned credit, anticipation of FGTS and loans guaranteed by investments) should support the next phase of growth”, says Goldman Sachs.

