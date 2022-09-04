Where are the tech jobs and how to qualify for the market

Much is said that the technology market has vacancies waiting for qualified candidates. But where are and what are these positions? Also, how do you know if the person is qualified for the sector? O Estadão spoke with experts, who explained in which areas new entrants might find jobs.

site survey vacancies.com in the technology sector, made at the request of the Estadão, shows that, of the 8,081 posts between 01/01/2022 and 08/09/2022, about 1,500 were concentrated in the roles of back end developer (526), ​​system analyst (381), support analyst (297) , support technician (189) and full stack developer (123).

According to experts, these positions are the ones that offer the most possibilities to those interested in entering the area. Driven’s marketing director, Ana Carolina Vasconcelos, says that companies need professionals focused on development, such as the back end (which deals with application structures and databases), front end (which acts on what the app user sees during navigation) and the full stack (which unites both sides).

“In these positions, we have many more opportunities, especially for those starting out in the market,” says Ana Carolina, who specializes in training people for the technology market.

By website data vacancies.comamong the companies that hire the most, around 5 thousand positions are concentrated in technology/computing (2,160), recruitment and selection consultancy (1,993), health (512) and education (454).

Continues after advertising

According to experts, for those thinking of entering this sector, it is necessary to assess some important points. One of them is knowing exactly what you want. the teacher of Unicamp Anderson Rocha says that if a person is looking for a career in the sector, the ideal is to start with a degree, which can take 4 to 5 years, and give a more solid preparation. This makes the professional feel the impacts of changes in the types of demands of the job market much less. “If you don’t want to be a victim of volatile change, you need to learn the basics.”

But for a very short-term opportunity, such as vacancies that are currently open, one of the ways is company certifications, as they are faster alternatives. “Anyone looking for an immediate market has to look for short-term courses. If you are looking for a vacancy, opportunity for now, the path is certification or short courses, of six months, for example.”

Specialist points out that, thinking about career, a good university is the ideal path. For jobs in the immediate market, certifications can be more business

This quick search for knowledge, however, is volatile, emphasizes the professor. According to him, the person is at the mercy of what happens with the market, without many options for adaptation within the area he chose to work in. “The professional will not be prepared in case the type of demand changes.”

For FEA-RP/USP professor Ildeberto Rodello, this longer time spent by the student gives security and a more complete range of options for the field of activity. “When you have a certification, a person is able to enter the job market more quickly, but is restricted to the context of that certification.”

The director of the technology division at PageGroup, Luana Castro, says that, with the digital transformation of companies, jobs are “everywhere”, not just in specialized sectors. According to her, the pandemic leveraged this process, which had already been happening before. “Financial services, such as banks, means of payment and fintechs, even in terms of insurance, everything is digital.”

She highlights that, in the midst of this high demand, some paradigms have been broken in relation to higher education in the tech market. “Large companies have the approval to hire professionals without a degree. The market wants training faster than 5 years”, says the executive. In this scenario, the certification path has gained prominence.

Continues after advertising

She contextualizes that a higher degree will never be a bad thing. It may serve as a tie-breaking criterion, for example, in selection processes. The problem today is the speed of training in relation to the need for new professionals in the job market. “University education puts you at a competitive advantage. But can I take technical courses and be an excellent technology professional? I can.”

According to Unicamp professor Anderson Rocha, many people choose what to study based on other people’s experiences. But the ideal, according to him, is to think “what they want from life”. As he put it, for a career, a good university is the ideal path. For immediate start market vacancies, certifications.

Robert Half associate director Lucas Nogueira explains that care needs to be taken when looking only at salaries. “We are experiencing a bubble in the tech area. My career suggestion is to think about the project, that it be robust. Having a high salary that ends in two years is not worth it.”