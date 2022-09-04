where to watch, lineups and refereeing

In a game valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, Cuiabá receives São Paulo at the Pantanal Arena, this Sunday (4), at 19:00 (Brasília time). The game is a direct contest of two teams pressured by the threat of relegation. Given this scenario, the match is important for the teams to move away from the relegation zone.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast on Premiere and SporTV. The fan can also follow the minute by minute on the UOL Score.

Stadium and time

The ball rolls at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Cuiabá’s home, Arena Pantanal.

lineups

CUIABA: Walter; Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur (Paulão); João Lucas (Daniel Guedes), Camilo, Pepê and Igor Cariús; Alesson, Valdivia and Deyverson. Technician: Antonio Oliveira.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Ferraresi, Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick (Galoppo) and Welington (Reinaldo); Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

embezzlement

Dourado will not be able to count on midfielder Gabriel Pirani, who is recovering from a sprain in his right knee. While Tricolor São Paulo does not know if it will be able to count on the return of defender Miranda, who suffered trauma to his right ankle. In addition, Arboleda, Caio and Nikão continue to recover. André Anderson closes the group of absences, as he is still being physically prepared to return.

Arbitration

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (RJ/FIFA)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF/FIFA)

VAR: Silbert Faria Sisquim (RJ)

Latest results

Cuiabá receives São Paulo, after drawing 0-0 with Santos, in the Brasileirão. Previously, the team drew 1-1 with the most recent tormentor of Tricolor paulista, Atlético-GO.

Rogério Ceni’s team, by the way, lost to Dragão by 3-1, in a first-leg match for the South American semifinals, at Serra Dourada. Last Sunday, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, it was also defeated in Morumbi, by 1 to 0, by Fortaleza.