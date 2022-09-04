Who is DJ Marshmello, who hides his face and runs away from fame

One of the main attractions of the second day of concerts at Rock in Rio and a sensation in the electronic music world, DJ Marshmello is an enigma for both the press and those who appreciate his music.

The American’s true identity has been a mystery since he burst onto the music scene in 2015. In his performances, the DJ hides his face in a marshmallow-shaped mask — hence the stage name — with X-shaped eyes. and a mysterious smile.

According to information from Forbes magazine, the person behind the artist is Chris Comstock, aka Dotcom, although this has never been confirmed.

Discreet in his personal life, but a hurricane on stage, capable of raising crowds, Marshmello is averse to granting interviews. However, in one of the very rare times that he agreed to speak to the press, he reported that the reason he hides his face and his true identity is due to the fact that he takes pleasure in producing “good music”. According to him, to do this the public doesn’t need to know who he really is.

“I just want to make good music. And for that you don’t need to know who I am”, he declared.

In a Twitter post about why he doesn’t show his face, he wrote: “I don’t take off my helmet because I don’t want or need fame. I’m genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with.”

A reference in the current electronic scene, DJ Marshmello has received dozens of industry awards and has partnered with world music stars such as Jonas Brothers, Bastille and Anne Marie. He also produced a remix of the song “Where are ü now”, a feat by Jack Ü and Justin Bieber.

On Instagram, Marshmello accumulates 29.4 million followers. Just like on stage, her posts hide her face.

The second of Rock in Rio, which takes place today, has performances by DJ Marshmello, Alok, Post Malone, Jason Derulo, among others.