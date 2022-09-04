Who is the ex-porn star who would be pregnant with an NBA star

Lana Rhoades’ name exploded on social media since yesterday, when the former porn actress made a video in her stories talking about the father of her 8-month-old son Milo. The video indicated that star Kevin Durant, an NBA player for the Brooklyn Nets, is the father of the child.

Lana is 25 years old and is a digital influencer and entrepreneur, as well as a former porn star. She officially entered the porn industry at age 18, but said she was already dancing in strip clubs and had “sugar daddies online” at age 16.

The former porn star has already spent a year in prison, also at age 16, for getting involved with a Chicago gang. “I was found guilty by association. I had a boyfriend, and in Chicago, because gang violence is so high, when you’re with a person who’s already committed crimes and you have more than 4 people together, they’re all found guilty,” she said. her on the Harry Jowsey podcast. “They robbed houses, they stole things, and I was there, along. I was punished, I spent a year in juvenile prison, I was supposed to stay there until I turned 21,” said Lana.

At the age of 18, she married her then-boyfriend named Jon. They were together for 5 years, and divorced in 2019. After that, she dated YouTuber Mike Majalak.

In 2018, she announced her retirement from the porn industry, after 4 years of acting, to focus on other projects. However, in 2020, she tried to return to the industry and signed a contract with Brazzers, a big name in porn in the United States. However, the contract was cancelled. Today, she has a lingerie collaboration with the Yandy brand. Furthermore, Lana accumulates more than 16 million followers on Instagram.