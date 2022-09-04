Who is Theo Kant, singer who played guitar at Post Malone’s concert at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Theo Kant, a 21-year-old singer from Niterói (RJ), was called to the Rock in Rio stage and played guitar with Post Malone this Saturday. He was holding a sign asking to play the song “Stay” with the rapper ( see in the video above ).

Theo started out playing in church and then went on to invest in more “urban” pop. According to him, little by little he was mixing his sound with rock and trap, the substyle of rap with deeper and dragged beats.

In recent months, he has released songs such as “Now it’s gone” and “Duro como piso”. Before, he used to post on YouTube voice and guitar covers of songs by other artists like Djavan (“Azul”) and Los Hermanos (“Sentimental”).

On Spotify, Kant has 1,352 monthly listeners and ten songs registered on the streaming platform. The most heard is “Too dumb”, followed by “Moletom”.

This Saturday night, he had written on his profile on Twitter: “Will I play with Post Malone today?” To achieve this goal, he had to squeeze himself into the front grille of Palco Mundo holding the poster that made him a support musician for this festival night’s headliner.

1 of 1 Theo Kant — Photo: Disclosure Theo Kant — Photo: Disclosure

Before the duet, Post got carried away while singing “Better Now” on the stairs in front of the stage and, after a few jumps, slipped and fell to the floor.

With rain throughout the performance, the stage was very wet. After the fall, Malone got up and continued the show as normal.