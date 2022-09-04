Who is Theo Kant, who played Stay with Post Malone
Rapper Post Malone surprised the audience during his performance at “Rock in Rio” when he invited a fan who was in the audience to come on stage and play with him. The chosen one was Theo Kant, who held a sign asking to play “Stay” with the star.
The fact, however, is not unprecedented. The 27-year-old singer has taken fans to the stage to play just that song at his last shows, and the moment has almost become something of a tradition in Malone’s performances.
But the lucky one, Theo Kant, is 21 years old, lives in the city of Niterói, is a singer and songwriter.
Theo started his artistic career playing in the church, and gradually began to migrate to pop, rap and trap. He even published voice and guitar covers by artists such as Djavan and Los Hermanos, and today he invests in authorial compositions. Before the show, he tried to count on his luck and even posted on his Twitter: “Will I play with Post Malone today?“
According to him, he has been thinking about songs, compositions and scripts in a more professional way for three years, but he has been looking for an opportunity for a decade.
“It’s been three years since I’ve released music, I’ve written, I’ve thought about scripts to record videos. And when you’re at that stage, you think about what day it’s going to be when you go on a stage of magnitude and collaborate with references . I never imagined it would be this way”, he vented, in his profile on Instagram.
On Twitter, he vented: “I’ve been chasing an opportunity in music for 10 years, taking everything I do seriously. Post Malone is not only my favorite artist, he’s also the guy who gave me the kick-off.” (sic)
I can’t believe it, I’ve been running after opportunities in music for 10 years. Taking everything I do SERIOUSLY, Post Malone is not only my favorite artist but also the guy who gave me the chance to kick off. Thank you Post Malone, thank you Rock in Rio and thank you YOU!!!!!!!
As of the date of this publication, its profile on the Spotify digital platform has 1352 monthly listeners, and its YouTube page has 2,800 subscribers. On Instagram, he has 11,200 followers, a number that has more than doubled since Saturday night, when he had around 5,000 followers.
