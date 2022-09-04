Who is Theo Kant, who played Stay with Post Malone

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Who is Theo Kant, who played Stay with Post Malone 2 Views

Rapper Post Malone surprised the audience during his performance at “Rock in Rio” when he invited a fan who was in the audience to come on stage and play with him. The chosen one was Theo Kant, who held a sign asking to play “Stay” with the star.

The fact, however, is not unprecedented. The 27-year-old singer has taken fans to the stage to play just that song at his last shows, and the moment has almost become something of a tradition in Malone’s performances.

But the lucky one, Theo Kant, is 21 years old, lives in the city of Niterói, is a singer and songwriter.

Theo started his artistic career playing in the church, and gradually began to migrate to pop, rap and trap. He even published voice and guitar covers by artists such as Djavan and Los Hermanos, and today he invests in authorial compositions. Before the show, he tried to count on his luck and even posted on his Twitter: “Will I play with Post Malone today?

According to him, he has been thinking about songs, compositions and scripts in a more professional way for three years, but he has been looking for an opportunity for a decade.

“It’s been three years since I’ve released music, I’ve written, I’ve thought about scripts to record videos. And when you’re at that stage, you think about what day it’s going to be when you go on a stage of magnitude and collaborate with references . I never imagined it would be this way”, he vented, in his profile on Instagram.

On Twitter, he vented: “I’ve been chasing an opportunity in music for 10 years, taking everything I do seriously. Post Malone is not only my favorite artist, he’s also the guy who gave me the kick-off.” (sic)

As of the date of this publication, its profile on the Spotify digital platform has 1352 monthly listeners, and its YouTube page has 2,800 subscribers. On Instagram, he has 11,200 followers, a number that has more than doubled since Saturday night, when he had around 5,000 followers.

Rock in Rio 2022: day two has electronic scene and rap in charge

Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

1 / 14

Audience on the 2nd day of the festival

The public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio!

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

two / 14

Audience arrives for the 2nd day

Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio! Today the attractions vary between the electronic scene and the rap

Zô Guimarães/UOL

L7nnon on the Sunset Stage on the second day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

3 / 14

L7nnon on the Sunset Stage

Rapper L7nnon performed this afternoon at the Sunset Stage, on the second day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Papatinho, MC'S Ariel, Cidinho and Doca, on the Sunset Stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

4 / 14

Papatinho, MC’S Ariel, Cidinho

Rappers Papatinho, MC’S Ariel, Cidinho and Doca took to the Sunset Stage for the second day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Alok opens the Mundo Stage with the second day of shows at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

5 / 14

Alok on the World Stage

DJ Alok opened the second day of shows at the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

DJ Alok animated the audience on the second day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 14

DJ Alok on the World Stage

DJ Alok gave a beautiful performance on Palco Mundo, on the second day of concerts at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Audience really enjoys DJ Alok's show on the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Globoplay

7 / 14

Audience enjoys Alok’s show

The audience went crazy with DJ Alok’s show on the Mundo Stage, earlier this Saturday night, at Rock in Rio. The DJ asked the audience to turn on the cell phone light and the show was formed

Playback/Globoplay

Criolo stirs audience on the second day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

8 / 14

Criolo at Rock in Rio

Rapper Criolo was the second to go up on the Mundo Stage and stirred the audience on the second day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Public protests against Bolsonaro during Criolo concert at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

9 / 14

public protest

The public once again protested against the government of President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL). This time, during the Criolo show that marked the second show at Rock in Rio this Saturday (3)

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Criolo sings with Mayra Andrade on the Mundo Stage - Reproduction/Globoplay

10 / 14

Criolo sings with Mayra Andrade

Rapper Criolo called singer Mayra Andrade to go up and sing on the Mundo Stage with him the song “Ogum, ogum”

Playback/Globoplay

Racionais sings hits on the second day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

11 / 14

rational

The band Racionais took to the Mundo Stage on the second day of Rock in Rio and paid tribute to murdered black people, such as PSOL councilor Marielle Franco

Playback/Multishow

DJ Marshmello stirs the audience on the second day of Rock in Rio - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

12 / 14

DJ Marshmello

DJ Marshmello with all his sympathy and anonymity was the penultimate to go up on the Mundo Stage, on Saturday night at Rock in Rio

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Post Malone, final presentation of the World Stage of the second day of Rock in Rio - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

13 / 14

Post Malone, final presentation of the World Stage of the second day of Rock in Rio

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Post Malone, final presentation of the World Stage of the second day of Rock in Rio - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

14 / 14

Post Malone, final presentation of the World Stage of the second day of Rock in Rio

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Farewell to Zilu Godoi and Camilla Camargo makes web compare Wanessa’s relationship with the mother

Camilla Camargo touched the followers of her mother, Zilu Camargo, when she cried in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved