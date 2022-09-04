Why are men at higher risk of getting cancer? Study points to new reason – 09/03/2022

Most types of cancer are more common among men. This fact is already known by science, but the reasons were not yet well defined – in general, these cases are usually associated with lifestyle, smoking and alcoholism.

But a new study published in the journal Cancerfrom the American Cancer Society, suggests that the difference in the number of cases between men and women may be related to biological issues of gender (immunological, physiological and genetic differences), and not just behavioral.

Researchers at the US National Cancer Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), evaluated the differences in risk for the disease in 21 different organs (excluding, of course, the types of cancer that are exclusively female or male).

Data from:

171,274 men

122,826 women

Mean ages were 50 and 71 years, respectively.

The period: patients were followed between 1995 and 2011

The following were detected: 18,000 cases of cancer among men; 9 thousand among the female group.

The researchers made the adjustments for behavior and exposure to risk factors and found that only thyroid and gallbladder cancers were more common in women. All the others affect men more and with important variations: the risk for the male population for esophageal cancer, for example, is 10.8 times greater than in women; followed by laryngeal cancer (3.5 times greater); gastric cardia (3.5 times) and bladder (3.3 times).

According to the researchers, the results demonstrate that the difference in cancer incidence is not explained only by behavioral issues. In addition, understanding the reasons for gender differences in the risk of developing the disease can help provide important information for prevention and treatment actions.

“We have always believed that the incidence of cancers was higher in men due to their smoking habits, alcoholism, sedentary lifestyle. But this study is very broad and shows that, in fact, these issues count less than we imagined”, said the oncologist Ludmila Koch, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Also according to Koch, the fact that the researchers point out possible differences in the immune system of women and men, in addition to genetics and epigenetics, opens a new way of understanding the disease.

“What is most striking about the results is the paradigm shift. In addition to lifestyle habits and exposure to carcinogens, we have a new list that we should start to consider when evaluating patients. If we know the reason for cancers are more incidents in men, this drives primary prevention for a healthier life”, concludes the oncologist.