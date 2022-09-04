why automobiles have impoverished the finish

In addition to being expensive, cars are increasingly technological and safe, but they have an aspect that does not always accompany this evolution: the internal finish.

Just take a look at social media and see many complaints from customers about the excess or all of hard plastic in the cabin of cars, including models priced over R$150,000.

There are brands that seek to alleviate this bad impression, mixing plastics of different colors and textures in the cabin, even if they are hard; others even come with a soft-touch coating, but limited to a few places.

If you pay attention, many cars have a “soft touch” finish on the front doors, but deplete the coating on the rear doors. Not to mention the various models manufactured and sold in Brazil, which, in Europe and other markets, are much better in this regard.

Here’s the question: why so much savings in terms of finishing? Is it that expensive to make vehicles a little better in that regard?

Among the cheapest, “entry” cars, there’s no way around it: cost cutting dictates the rules and consumers already expect a simple interior made 100% plastic, in many cases.

In immediately higher segments, there is less “poverty” on board, but again the adoption of more sophisticated coatings takes a back seat. The situation starts to change only in a much higher price range, such as luxury cars.

Cab is plastic, but has multimedia, 4 airbags and stability control: Kwid proves the trend Image: Disclosure

“In competitive markets such as Brazil, cost restriction is a necessity to improve profit margins and competitiveness”, explains Flavio Padovan, partner at MRD Consulting and former executive of automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford and Jaguar Land Rover.

He points out that, before a certain product arrives at dealerships, different departments of the automakers discuss what is acceptable to eliminate from vehicles without compromising the quality perceived by the consumer – who, as a rule, values ​​other characteristics in a vehicle more today.

“There are brands that prioritize quality and mechanical modernity over aspects such as internal finishing and their customers know that. The savings in this regard may be small in each vehicle, but the reduction becomes significant on a large scale”, highlights the consultant.

Less finishing, more technology

Ten years ago, Onix arrived to prove that consumers prefer multimedia to a compact hatchback finish Image: Disclosure

Padovan adds that cars that are simpler in terms of the materials used in the cabin can be well accepted, but they need to “compensate” for this deficiency by standing out in what most interests potential buyers today – and, generally, it costs more money than a soft panel when Touch.

“Today, technology, connectivity and security are items that add a greater perception of quality. If you have a big screen on the dashboard, mirroring everything that exists on your smartphone, you don’t need much more than that”.

The first generation of the Chevrolet Onix is ​​an example of this trend: when it hit the market in 2012, it brought the same predominance of plastics seen in other compact hatchbacks, but it stood out by offering a multimedia center from the intermediate version, a novelty in its category. It was and is a bestseller.

Flavio Padovan goes further, remembering that, even in higher segments, manufacturers have preferred to offer a simpler and “cleaner” cabin, where giant and touch-sensitive screens are the big star – see the electric cars of the North American Tesla, which became a consumer dream.

“Currently, cars are comparable to smartphones on wheels and consumers want all the functionality of a modern cell phone in the car itself. If in the past chrome trim or upholstered surfaces were coveted and even made cars more expensive, offered as options, today the finish is less valued among high volume brands”, concludes the specialist.

