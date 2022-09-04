Why NASA painted squares on the Artemis 1 rocket

Anyone who follows the news about the launch of the Artemis 1 mission must have noticed a series of disordered squares on the fuselage of the NASA rocket.

They are everywhere: in the main fuel tank, in side booster rockets and in the Orion spacecraft. They are squares, rectangles and stripes, in different sizes, that do not seem to follow a clear pattern – but they attract the attention of a closer look.

As much as these painted shapes can be torture for those who suffer from trypophobia – the aversion to images with irregular patterns – these contrasting squares have an important function for NASA, far beyond the simple question of aesthetics.

The unusual painting is so that space agency engineers can track the rocket after launch, using a technique called photogrammetry. The idea is that, through the analysis of photos and videos, these markings help to measure the distance of the rocket from the ground, as well as its movement in flight.

It is worth remembering that the Artemis 1 mission aims to test the operation of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft in a real round trip to the Moon. That’s why NASA wants to collect as much data as possible, including the rocket’s performance as it travels through the atmosphere.

Each marking has its specific purpose, allowing to detect even the smallest variation in the rocket’s position in the different phases of the flight. With all this information, scientists and engineers can compare whether the behavior of the SLS is the same as the computer simulated one.

In case you haven’t noticed, one of the side rockets has a black horizontal stripe near the tip, while the other has nothing. This strip serves, for example, to indicate which is the left and right side of the rocket.

The white paint along the booster rockets serves not only to make the black squares bolder, but also to better reflect light and prevent cryogenic fuel heating.

The brown/orange color of the central tank has no specific purpose. The color is natural from the insulating polyurethane foam used to prevent ice from forming on the tanks. NASA avoids painting this coating another color just to make the rocket lighter – without having to carry the extra weight of paint.

It’s not just Artemis 1

The checkerboard pattern on rockets dates back long before NASA was created. During World War II, Nazi Germany built the V2 ballistic missiles, which also featured a black and white checkerboard pattern. At that time, this pattern was used to observe the rotation of the rocket during flight.

This same strategy has been used since NASA’s first rockets, such as the Mercury-Redstone, through the powerful Saturn V rocket, from the Apollo program, and now, in the Artemis program.

The only exception was the retired space shuttle program, as the agency understood that they were designed to look like an airplane. So there was no need for the checkered markings to determine roll in flight.

A curiosity is that the external tanks of the first two trips of the space shuttles were painted entirely in white. In the following missions, NASA understood that this painting was not necessary and that the absence of it would make the vehicle 270 kg lighter, being able to carry more payload on board.