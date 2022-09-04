Will Aid Brazil be anticipated in September? See Bolsa Família 2022 calendar

August is over, and the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid are even more anxious for the next benefit payment. In addition, they are expecting payments to be made in advance, as happened last month.

The minimum value of Brazil aid of september is from BRL 600, as defined by the Aid PEC. It is worth remembering that this minimum amount is valid until December, shortly after the elections.

The beneficiaries of Brazil aid receive the values ​​according to the final number of NIS (Social Identification Number).

BRAZIL AID; FAMILY BAG; AID BRAZIL 2022; FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP 2022

O Brazil aid was created at the end of 2021 to replace the social program Family Scholarship. Therefore, it is common for people to also call the benefit of Family Scholarship 2022.

WILL AID BRAZIL BE ANTICIPATED IN SEPTEMBER?

The payment schedule for August Brazil Assistance was anticipated. Benefit remittances began to be paid on August 9.

So far, the government has not announced that it will bring forward the September payments. So, this month’s payment schedule follows the same as previously disclosed (check it out at the end of the article).

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION



To perform the query Brazil aidthe citizen can use the Brazil Assistance Application, available for Android and iOS systems. Another way to consult is through the Ministry of Citizenshipthrough the number 121.

NEW AID BRAZIL CALENDAR



