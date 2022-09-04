PIS/PASEP is a benefit and labor right, which is provided for in the Federal Constitution. Will the payment be doubled in 2023?

If the next elected government prioritizes the regularization of PIS/PASEP, in 2023 the payment of the allowance may be doubled for the amounts for 2021 and 2022. In general, the payment of the benefit for 2021 is delayed due to the government’s budgetary reallocation . Thus, there are no specific dates for when the transfers of values ​​should occur.

Will PIS/PASEP be paid double in 2023?

The estimate is that the payment calendar will be published in 2023. However, there are a number of factors and political and economic issues that cross the issue.

In 2023, the government should also pay the PIS/PASEP for 2022. If the problem is resolved, workers can earn the benefits of both years in the same payment.

PIS/PASEP is a benefit and labor right, which is provided for in the Federal Constitution. In order to guarantee more security for workers, there is a guarantee of up to an extra minimum wage, depending on the period the employee worked in the base year.

In general, payments are made in the second half of the year following the reference period, between the months of July and December. This year, there was a late payment of the 2020 salary allowance, due to the pandemic and the economic effects generated in the folders associated with the benefit.

Thus, there was an estimate that the 2021 PIS/PASEP would be paid in the foreseen period. However, the lack of calendars and information further delayed the transfers. According to official information, the 2022 Budget had the amount referring to the transfer of the salary bonus, without the chance of a double payment.

