Willian makes discreet debut in Premier League defeat by Fulham

Willian returned to the field this Saturday morning. However, he was not wearing the shirt of Corinthians, but of Fulham, from England. Now wearing the number 20 shirt, the winger came on halfway through the second half, but did little in the 2-1 defeat of his new team to Tottenham.

Announced on the last day of the English transfer window, Willian barely arrived at the club and was already on the field. Started between bookings and, around 15 minutes into the second stage, he was called by coach Marco Silva to enter Kebano’s place, on the left side of Fulham’s attack. At this point, the score was still 1-0 for the rival.

However, on the field he did little. As Tottenham were better in the match, the former Corinthians number 10 helped defend rather than attack. The forward assisted in the defensive phase of the team and saw Harry Kane score the second goal for the Spurs.

In attack it was ineffective. Of the few passes he made, few were in the direction of his attack, that is, of the ten correct passes, most of them were directed to the side or backwards. He didn’t submit once, but it was from the side he was on that Mitrovic took a discount for Fulham. At the end of the game, he saw his team lose 2-1.

With the defeat, Fulham are in 10th place in the Premier League, but as the sixth round is still in progress, the newly promoted team could drop further down the table.

Willian terminated his contract with Corinthians on August 10, claiming that the various threats his family had been suffering were decisive for this decision. His departure left Fiel divided, but the disappointment due to the low performance of the shirt 10 until then was unanimous. For Timão, he played in 45 matches and scored just one goal. Recently, we at Meu Timão reported that the player brought some friction between Corinthians players.

See more at: Willian and Former Corinthians players.