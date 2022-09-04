With a goal from a striker, Palmeiras starts a draw with Bragantino and sleeps peacefully in the lead

With a reserve team, the palm trees even lost, but sought the result and got a 2-2 draw with RB Bragantinofor the 25th round of the Brazilian. The goals of Massa Bruta were scored by Luan Cândido and Helinho, while Verdão remained at the top with goals from Cleiton, against, and Miguel Merentiel.

Braga imposes itself, Verdão cannot react, and home teams open 2-1 in the first half



The first ten minutes of the game were very balanced, despite few chances and more truncated plays in the middle. Both teams chose to press the ball out and force some counterattack to try the result.

The best chance was to appear only in the 19th minute, on the Palmeiras side. Wesley made a good individual move, easily passing Aderlan on the left wing, taking it to the back and crossing to Flaco López, who headed to the ground, but stopped at Cleiton.

At 23′, Massa Bruta pressed and managed to make the fans present in the stands of Nabizão happy. Aderlan stole the ball from Vanderlan on the right wing and was tackled by the rival before entering the area. In a good foul charged by Artur, Aderlan deflected the first stick and Luan Cândido headed in the second post to open the scoring.

Verdão suffered in Bragança (Photo: Vinicius Ricardo/Onzex/LancePress!)

Palmeiras even tried to play, trying to exchange passes with Danilo and Scarpa, but it was RB Bragantino who reached the goal once again in the first stage. After a hit and hit in midfield, Artur shot down the right, pulled and hit from outside the area in the left corner of Weverton, making the ‘law of the ex’ work.

The reserves of Verdão were, in a way, lost, and the wind from Bragança Paulista did not cooperate. The corner kicks, one of the main weapons of alviverdes, had no effect on account of the wind that devastated the 17 degrees of temperature.

In the last move of the first half, when the referee Raphael Claus was getting ready to whistle the end, Scarpa took a low corner to Vanderlan, who crossed in the first time and had a ‘little help’ from the opposing goalkeeper, who came out badly and punched into the own goal. With the goal, the break was decreed with 2 to 1 on the scoreboard.

Merentiel appears to solve the problem, and Palmeiras wins an important point away from home

At the beginning of the second half, it was already possible to notice a different attitude on the part of Palmeiras. Abel Ferreira’s men marked RB Bragantino further ahead and managed to keep the ball more. It bothered me more.

Despite this, Braga did not fail to seek the game and expand the result. In the 14th minute, Aderlan made a beautiful move on the right and rolled to Artur, who only had the goal prevented because of a deflection by the Palmeirense defense. On the rebound, Alerrando filled the foot of the small area entrance, but the ball went over.

Abel bet on five changes to try to reverse the bad result away from home. Among them, the return of striker Merentiel in place of Bruno Tabata. The striker was out of action for the club for eight matches, totaling just 72 minutes on the field. The exchange took effect as soon as it was made.

At 25′, Luan landed a precise shot in the back of Massa Bruta’s defense, and there he was. Merentiel dominated at the entrance of the small area and, without letting the ball fall, hit the back of the goal and tied the game. 2 to 2.

Merentiel came in to save Palmeiras from defeat (Photo: Vinicius Ricardo/Onzex/LancePress!)

Palmeiras tried to win the three points at all costs. With the changes of the Portuguese coach, the team became more offensive and saw RB Bragantino create few chances, only from outside the area.

In the 39th minute, after Jadsom Silva took a risk for Massa Bruta, Dudu received a good cross from Rony and threw himself on the ball, but the header passed over the crossbar.

After some exchanges of barbs between the athletes of the two teams, Verdão even tried to pressure in the final moments, but without success. With the game only cadenced, the result of 2 to 2 prevailed on the scoreboard. Now, RB Bragantino rises to tenth place, with 32 points, while Palmeiras is calm at the end of the table, adding 51.

And now?



RB Bragantino returns to the field next Wednesday, against Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, at 17:00, for the Brasileirão. Palmeiras, in turn, tries to reverse a negative result against Athletico-PR, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. The ball rolls on Tuesday at 9:30 pm at Allianz Parque.

DATASHEET

RB BRAGANTINO 2 x 2 PALM TREES

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date and time: 9/3/2022, at 7 pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA/SP)

Audience and income: people / BRL

Yellow cards: Artur, Lucas Evangelista, Luan Cândido and Aderlan (RBB); Wesley, Atuesta, Vanderlan and Zé Rafael (PAL)

goals: Luan Cândido (23’/Q1) (1-0), Artur (35’/Q1) (2-0), Cleiton (against/48’/Q1) (2-1), Merentiel (25’/Q2) ( 2-2)

RB BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista (Praxedes, at 35’/2ºT) and Eric Ramires (Sorriso, at 35’/2ºT); Hyoran (Helinho, at half-time), Artur and Alerrandro (Jadsom Silva, at 19’/2nd). Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Kuscevic and Vanderlan; Danilo, Atuesta (Boy, at 14’/2ºT) and Bruno Tabata (Merentiel, at 19’/2ºT); Scarpa (Zé Rafael, at 19’/2ºT), Wesley (Dudu, at 14’/2ºT) and Flaco López (Rony, at 14’/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.