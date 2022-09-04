With cell phones banned in voting booths, TSE creates ‘glue’ to be used by voters | Federal District Elections 2022

On the Electoral Justice website, the tool allows you to write down the numbers of candidates, in the order in which they vote. Then just print and take it to the cabin.

In all, there are 16 digits to register in the electronic voting machine:

Deputy or federal deputy: 4 digits State or district deputy or deputy (in DF): 5 digits Senator or Senator: 3 digits Governor or governor: 2 digits President or president: 2 digits

The electronic voting machine also allows the voter to vote null, white or in party legend, if you do not want to choose any candidate. According to the Federal Constitution of 1988, blank and null votes are invalid votesie, are discarded and not accounted for.

The TSE’s Judiciary Secretary, Fernando Alencastro, says that “the difference between null and white votes is only in the way voters prefer to invalidate their vote”. To invalidate the choice, through the white vote, the voter presses the “white” key on the ballot box.

To invalidate through the null vote, the person enters a number that is not registered for any candidate or party. Thus, the electronic voting machine itself indicates that that vote will be null.

According to article 77, paragraph 2, of the Constitution, the candidate who has the majority of valid votes, excluding blanks and nulls, is elected.

The caption vote takes place when the voter registers only the two party numbers. This vote is valid, however, it will not be directed to a specific candidate but, on the other hand, it helps the party to have more seats in the Legislative Power.

The TSE secretary points out that voting for the party helps all party candidates, because it increases the number of seats that the party conquers.

“Whoever takes over are the candidates with the most votes from that party”, explains Fernando Alencastro.

The TSE also developed a virtual ballot box so that the voter trains the vote exactly as it happens on election day. The “training”, according to the Court, in addition to providing security for the citizen who is going to vote for the first time, for example, reflects in the reduction of the time that each one takes to vote, being able to reduce the queues.

The parties and candidates in the virtual ballot box are fictitious, but the voting dynamics are the same, including the sounds emitted by the electronic ballot box.. Launched for the 2014 elections, the simulator won, in 2022, updates in terms of accessibility, such as the inclusion of a Libras interpreter and audio for people with visual impairments.

To use the simulator, just access this link, select which type of election and follow the instructions that appear on the screen, until the end of the vote. “One can correct, restart and learn from explanatory messages as many times as they want”, says the TSE.

