With news, Dorival Júnior indicates Flamengo’s lineup against Ceará

Next Sunday (4), Flamengo faces Ceará at Maracanã, at 11 am, for the Brazilian Championship. The match is valid for the 25th round and the victory is essential to keep fighting against Palmeiras for the title. And in this Saturday’s training, coach Dorival Júnior outlined the Flamengo lineup that should enter the field.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the Flamengo team will have some news. After finishing the preparation to take Ceará, the probable starting lineup of Flamengo will be: Santos, Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Diego and Victor Hugo; Chives, Marinho and Gabigol.

The use of some holders was already expected since the interview with Marcos Braz after the match against Vélez in Buenos Aires. The manager said that with the advantages in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, with the vacancies well underway, it was time for Flamengo to prioritize the Brasileirão again.

David Luiz and Léo Pereira, for example, are suspended and will not play the return game against Vélez at Maracanã, and that is why they are going to the field against Ceará. Gabigol is hanging and if he receives a yellow card on Wednesday, he is out of the final. Therefore, the technical commission defined that the attacker will not be in the relationship, as a precaution, and that is why he also starts playing against Ceará.

News in Flamengo’s lineup: Varela and Pulgar

The novelty in Flamengo’s lineup is the presence of side Guillermo Varela. The Uruguayan arrived more than a month ago and still hasn’t made his debut. It will be the first match of Mengão’s new reinforcement. But Erick Pulgar’s situation is different. The Chilean midfielder made his debut last weekend against Botafogo, entering the second stage, and also entered the final match against Vélez. However, against Ceará it will be the first time he starts as a starter.

Varela played for Dinamo Moscow, from Russia, and signed with Flamengo after exercising the FIFA war mechanism, which released foreign players who played on Russian or Ukrainian soil. Pulgar came from Fiorentina, after Rubro-Negro paid around 2.5 million euros.

