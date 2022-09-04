With reservations, Palmeiras starts a draw in Bragança and frustrates rivals – 09/03/2022

Thinking about the return game of the Libertadores semifinal, next Tuesday (6), coach Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras started with just three holders against Bragantino this Saturday (3), in Bragança Paulista, and came back with a great result, even more so because of the circumstances of the match. After conceding two goals in the first half (at 23 and 35), Palmeiras looked for a tie, scoring a goal at the very end of the first half and another with forward Merentiel in the 27th minute of the 2nd half.

With only Weverton, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa as starters, Palmeiras felt the lack of chemistry and ended up dominated by Bragantino in the first minutes of the game. With more possession of the ball, the home team, however, could not reach Weverton’s goal. But in the 23rd minute, after a foul on the right, Artur lifted the ball in the Palmeiras area, Aderlan deflected it and Luan Cândido scored. Shortly after, in the 35th minute, Artur took advantage of Danilo and Kuscevic’s hesitation and hit a beautiful shot from outside the area.

After the goal, Bragantino retreated and gave space to Palmeiras, who had 7 corners in favor in the first half. In the last one, Vanderlan took advantage of a leftover and sent it to the area. Goalkeeper Cleiton came out badly, in the division with Luan, and ended up playing for his own goal.

The goal encouraged Palmeiras who came back better in the second stage, pressing and looking for a tie. After the entry of Dudu, Gabriel Menino and Rony in the places of Wesley, Atuesta and Flaco López, in the 15th minute, Palmeiras improved even more. Shortly after, at 21 minutes, Zé Rafael and Merentiel came on and Gustavo Scarpa and Bruno Tabata left. Shortly after, the Argentine striker took advantage of a great cross from defender Luan, from the right, and tied the game.

Abel worked well in the team, sought a draw and maintained Palmeiras’ unbeaten record as a visitor in the Brasileirão. There are now 13 games without defeat. Adding the two games of the 2021 Brasileirão, Palmeiras has already accumulated 15 unbeaten games in the Brasileirão, approaching the record of 16 games in the era of points scored, which is Palmeiras himself between 2018 and 2019.

Palmeiras has gone 4 games without a win this season, three of them in the Brasileirão. Since November 2021, Abel Ferreira’s team has not had such a long streak without a win — at that time the team played with reserves on the eve of the Libertadores final.

But with the point in Bragança Paulista, Palmeiras can still maintain a good advantage in the Brasileirão. With 51 points (the team’s record until the 25th round in the Brasileirão), Palmeiras now has 9 points more than Fluminense (which lost to Athletico Paranaense this Saturday) and 8 points for Flamengo, who will play this Sunday (4), against Ceará, at Maracanã. In the worst case scenario, the gap to the runner-up could drop to 5 points. In the next round, Verdão will take the lantern Juventude, at home, and may even extend the advantage.

