With two news and one absence, Galo discloses the related ones to face Atlético-GO – Rádio Itatiaia

With two news and one absence, Atlético released, this Saturday afternoon (3), the 22 players listed for the duel with Atlético-GO, scheduled for this Sunday, at 18:00, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, for the 25th round of the Championship. Brazilian.

Without playing since being eliminated by Palmeiras, in the Copa Libertadores, on August 10, striker Eduardo Vargas was once again listed. (See full list below)

The Chilean was fined by the alvinegra board for the expulsion in the final minutes against Verdão, which left him out of the penalty shootout, won by the São Paulo team.

In addition to the sanction in his pocket, Vargas, also publicly charged by coach Cuca and part of the crowd, had been away from the games since then.

Another novelty on the list is defender Hiago, an alternative to compose the sector, after the serious injury Igor Rabello, who should only return to the pitch in 2023.

Low

The main absence continues to be striker Alan Kardec, who is still recovering from hip pain, which left him out of the derby against América, last Sunday.

Another casualty is midfielder Allan, suspended for the third yellow card. Immediate reserve, Otávio, is handed over to the medical department, with a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Possible alternative for the sector, young Neto was not related to the sector.

That way, Cuca can set up the midfield with Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández. Rubens can paint in the vacancy of one of the Argentines.

A probable Rooster to face the Dragon is: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Réver), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández (Rubens); Pavón, Hulk and Ademir (Keno).

With 36 points, Atlético occupies the seventh place in Serie A, three points behind Athletico-PR, which at the moment closes the group of the top six that guarantee a place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético-GO, in turn, is experiencing a delicate situation in the classification, with only 22 points, in 19th place.

Check out the related list for the duel: