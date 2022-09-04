With Vargas, Atltico publishes list of related teams against Atltico-GO

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Vargas was once again listed by Cuca for an Atltico match

With the return of Eduardo Vargas, Atltico released the list of related teams to face Atltico-GO. The match will be held at 6 pm this Sunday (4/9), at Estdio Antnio Accioly, in Goinia, for the 25th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Rooster related to Atltico-GO x Atltico

goalkeepers : Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael

: Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael sides : Arana, Dod, Guga and Mariano

: Arana, Dod, Guga and Mariano defenders : Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver

: Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver Socks : Caleb, Jair, Nacho Fernndez, Rubens and Zaracho

: Caleb, Jair, Nacho Fernndez, Rubens and Zaracho attackers: Hulk, Keno, Pavn, Sasha and Vargas

The list does not include the Neto steering wheel. His presence was expected in the absence of Allan (suspended) and Otvio (injured).

Also out is forward Alan Kardec, who felt pain in his hip before the Clásico with America, last Sunday (28/8). Despite having trained normally with the squad at the end of this week, shirt 14 did not travel to Goinia.

The big news is the return of Eduardo Vargas. After three away games due to club penalties, the Chilean is once again given an opportunity and is available to coach Cuca (probably on the bench) against Drago.

There is still a great chance that defender Jemerson will make his debut with the Rooster shirt. That’s because Cuca tested Rver in midfield, opening up the possibility that the defense duo will be formed by Nathan Silva and Jemerson.