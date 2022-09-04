WITHDRAWAL of R$ 1,000 may be requested until THIS date; don’t miss the deadline

Workers have a withdrawal method that can guarantee extra money, which can be redeemed in an extraordinary way. In this sense, there is talk of the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In this way, workers are allowed to withdraw up to BRL 1,000, according to the resources they have in their Fund accounts.

According to the Caixa Econômica Federal bank, there are several workers who still have the right to withdraw the money and have not done so. This is because there are still BRL 9.2 billion of resources available. For those who want to withdraw, it is important to remember that there is still time to request the redemption.

Withdrawal of up to BRL 1,000 from the FGTS

First, it is worth mentioning that the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the FGTS is a modality that began at the beginning of the year by authorization of the Federal Government. In this way, the permission to withdraw the money is valid for all citizens who have FGTS accounts. Accounts can be either active or inactive as long as there is money in them.

However, those people who have resources blocked by Justice or who have requested the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Aniversary modality cannot participate.

In addition, it is valid to say that the money is automatically available to everyone through the Caixa Tem account. However, if the process has not happened automatically, it is possible that the citizen chooses to request the withdrawal.

However, you should be aware of the dates: it will only be possible to make the request until December 15th. After that, the money will no longer be available in this mode.

Methods to withdraw

Many people don’t know, but the FGTS has different modalities of withdrawal. Although the most common of them is in cases where the worker suffers a dismissal without just cause, other types of withdrawal can be the Extraordinary Withdrawal, as said, and the Anniversary Withdrawal.

In addition, if the worker wishes to use the resources to pay the financing installments of the property itself or to buy the property, he can also. In cases of emergency withdrawal, death of the worker, or death or declaration of bankruptcy of the employer, too.

Other situations involve scenarios in which the worker retires or, then, reaches age equal to or greater than 70 years and in case of serious illnesses such as, for example, cancer or illness that is in a terminal state, which can be either of the worker as one of his dependents.

There are more than 14 situations in which FGTS withdrawal is allowed.

