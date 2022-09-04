Woman thought she was gaining weight, but had a 46 kg tumor; understand the case

Photo: reproduction

Last Wednesday (31), surgeon-general Glaucio Boechat, 45, was working at Hospital São José do Avaí, in the city of Itaperuna, in Rio de Janeiro. It was a normal, busy day, until a 45-year-old woman was admitted to the emergency room with complaints of difficulty breathing.

The patient, who was apparently obese, was taken directly to the ICU (intensive care unit) and underwent a series of tests to find out what the problem was that prevented her from breathing.

“The tomography showed this giant mass. If we didn’t operate, she wouldn’t be able to breathe and we chose to have the surgery and resect this mass. It was giant, we weighed and weighed 46 kg”, explains the doctor.

Neither she nor her family members imagined that the weight gain was not obesity, but a tumor that had formed in the woman’s abdomen, which was at risk of dying.

Photo: reproduction Belly of the patient who had a 46 kg tumor

“Actually, she thought she was gaining weight, gaining weight. But from a month ago, she started to have shortness of breath, because the tumor grew a lot and she couldn’t breathe. If she didn’t operate, she would die, she could even die in her sleep “, says Boechat.

According to the patient’s reports to the medical team, weight gain started to be noticed in the last five years. “I believe that this tumor has about five or six years of growth”, calculates the surgeon.

In addition to removing the massive mass, doctors removed the woman’s uterus and two ovaries. Through the surgery, Glaucio believes that the tumor started in the uterus, but only with the result of the biopsy will the exact place where the problem started and whether it is benign or malignant will be confirmed. The exam result must be released within 20 days.

During the surgery, which lasted about two hours, three anesthesiologists, two surgical residents and four nursing assistants and the surgeon were part of the medical team. Doctors were able to remove the entire tumor, but during the surgery the woman needed a blood transfusion.

“The tumor was compressing all the organs of the abdomen and she was very anemic, due to the consumption of the same blood mass. We had to replace blood before, during and after the surgery, but we managed to remove the entire tumor mass”, celebrates Boechat.

She recovers well, remains hospitalized in the ICU, but is off the respirator and is already eating normally. “She is improving little by little, better than we expected”, celebrates the doctor who is already studying medical discharge.

“It’s complicated to predict the discharge, the time will depend on the patient’s evolution. But, continuing like this, she is discharged to her room and until Monday or Tuesday she can be discharged home, if she continues well.”

Glaucio has been in the profession for 22 years, has been a general surgeon for 20 years and has been part of the clinical staff of Hospital São José do Avaí for 12 years, and guarantees that he had never been through a similar situation. “I’ve never seen a tumor this big!”