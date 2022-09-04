Woman who boasts ‘world’s biggest lips’ wants to enlarge her breasts

Singer and influencer Andrea Ivanova, 24, who became known for being the owner of the “biggest lips in the world”, now wants to leave her native Bulgaria to enlarge another part of her body, her breasts. There is no shortage of invitations for this, as several followers, among the 20 thousand who follow her on her Instagram profile, have already offered to help her achieve her next goal.

The filler fan says her look attracts wealthy fans who want to please her, both by helping her to exceed her goals and with invitations to travel around the world.

“Every day many different fans from all over the world send me thousands of messages on my social networks and invite me to vacation in different countries and even continents, but I haven’t gone on vacation with a fan yet, but maybe one day I will,” told Andrea, in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Star.

Andrea currently travels frequently for other reasons, including her main hobbies: singing and undergoing surgery.

“I travel abroad while participating in singing competitions and festivals. For now, my favorite destinations are Turkey and Greece, where I have been many times, in different cities,” he declared.

In her posts, she claims to have set a record after receiving 30 injections of hyaluronic acid into her lips, which helped her achieve a “chubby pout”, as she puts it.

“I did all my interventions and procedures in the city where I live, in Sofia, but I plan to have my next breast augmentation surgery in Turkey or Germany, because there are also very good specialists in those countries,” he told the tabloid.

Andrea, who has even had her cheeks “enlarged”, also faced cosmetic procedures to shape her chin and jaw and elongate her face, reshaping it with different types of fillers.

“I now have an elongated face and chin,” he noted.

medical tourism

Medical tourism is growing in popularity in Europe. Many Europeans are migrating to Turkey for dental treatments, silicone implants and other inexpensive surgeries.

“The reason many women travel abroad to have plastic surgery is because sometimes in other countries there are better plastic surgeons and clinics,” Andrea believes. “Of course there are women who go to another country to have their plastic surgeries to save money, as in some countries the prices of these interventions are much cheaper.

Model body has become an attraction wherever she goes

Andrea says that when she travels, there are always lots of other people around her and the reactions range from positive to negative.

“People always turn to look at me, comment on me, whisper to each other.” Some even point the finger, discuss my appearance, some whistle, but there are those who laugh, make fun and, of course, there are people who come up to me and congratulate me and want to take pictures with me,” he said.

About care during the trips, she says that keeping a famous “pout” on the road is no problem.

“My concern with my lips is to hydrate them constantly, as my lips are big and thick, with a lot of hyaluronic acid. It is necessary to hydrate them constantly with different creams and lip balms so they don’t dry out.”