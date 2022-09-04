Worker without FGTS collected can resign and gain benefit

Among the penalties that the company can earn for not paying the FGTS, is that it becomes in default, before the labor court.

The FGTS is a right of the employee provided for in the CLT law. Every month, companies are required to make an 8% discount on the worker’s salary. Therefore, the FGTS is nothing more than a savings account that protects the employee in case he is fired without just cause.

And if the boss does not collect or deposit the FGTS late, this can lead to penalties for the debtor company. Despite being a rule provided for by law, non-payment of the FGTS generates many problems, either for the employee or for the employer. It can even cause indirect termination.

Failure to pay FGTS and indirect termination

Among the penalties that the company can earn for not paying the FGTS, is that it becomes delinquent before the labor court, and there can be indirect termination. That is, the breach of the contract with the payment, by the company, of the severance pay due in the case of unreasonable dismissal.

For example, in the event that the employee wants to buy a property through financing and use the FGTS balance for this, and discover that the deposit has not been made, it can be a very serious lack.

That’s because the employee was injured and suffered serious damage due to an illegal problem of his employer. With this, in addition to the fact that the boss did not collect the amounts in the FGTS account, the employee also failed to achieve the dream of having his own property. That is, it is one more reason for the Court to decide in favor of the employee.

In this situation, there may be an indirect termination of the employment contract, which, in short, looks like dismissal without just cause, and gives all labor rights. Such as: receiving a fine of 40% of the FGTS; paid advance notice; proportional vacation plus 1/3 constitutional; 13th proportional; salary balance and other rights.

Deadline for collection

After leaving the company, the worker has a period of 2 years to go to court and collect labor rights. Including the FGTS that was not paid. After that period, he can no longer charge.

Finally, the worker can only charge up to 5 years of non-deposited FGTS. And the period begins to run on the date the person enters the Court. So, the sooner you take action, the better.

