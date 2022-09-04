Xamã sings hit of the year, rhymes with indigenous rap group and pays tribute to Chorão at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Hundreds of cell phones appeared in front of the stage when the rapper Xamã started talking about a certain “butt with yeast” that made him “travel in the movement”.

The first verses of “Malvadão 3”, hit of the first half of 2022 in Brazil, caused hysteria at Rock in Rio this Saturday (3), the second day of the festival.

1 of 3 Xamã performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews Shaman performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

On stage, a ballet reproduced the viral choreography that helped the song soar, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year. In the audience, fans were more concerned with filming. “That song opened a lot of doors for me,” said the singer.

The 32-year-old rapper patched together hits celebrated by a very young audience: teenagers and some children accompanied by their parents.

2 of 3 Xamã performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Pilar Olivares/Reuters Shaman performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

“Deixa de Onda”, released with Ludmilla, and “Câncer”, a collaboration with Luísa Sonza, appeared. In “Luxúria”, the audience clamored for the presence of the partner Matuê, but he did not appear.

Who appeared on stage shortly after was L7nnon, one of those responsible for “Ai, preto”, one of the successor hits of “Malvadão 3” on the charts.

“The most handsome guy in Brazil today”, praised the host. “The most delicious is you”, replied L7nnon. In fact, their fame goes beyond music: both are considered rap heartthrobs.

Shaman honors Chorão at Rock in Rio

In a brief participation, Brô Mc’s, the first indigenous rap group in Brazil, helped create the show’s most powerful moment: a rhyming battle that mixed Portuguese and the Guarani language in free verse. Rapper Major RD was also invited.

Towards the end, Shaman announced a tribute and performed a medley with his romantic “Monalisa” and “Céu azul”, a song by Charlie Brown Jr. “Sing for Chorão to hear”, she asked the audience, who obeyed in chorus.

3 of 3 Xamã performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Shaman performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction