YEA! Even with the dirty name, you have a series of RIGHTS guaranteed

According to the latest surveys by credit protection agencies, Brazil has almost 70 million people in default. Therefore, it is worth knowing what rights the dirty name does not take away from anyone.

Rights of people with the dirty name

Check below what rights people with the dirty name have:

Right to be notified before having your name denied Right not to be charged abusively not be threatened Right to go to court Make a deal Get your name cleared on time Receive a payment receipt

Who has a dirty name can open a company?

The answer to this question is quite straightforward: yes. Anyone who has their name registered with a credit protection agency can open a company. There is no legal impediment for the process of opening a CNPJ (Cadastro de Pessoa Jurídica) to be impossible. If you have a dirty name, it is still possible to formalize yourself.

The big problem is actually something else. People with a dirty name can’t or will have a hard time getting any kind of credit. That is, if you are going to open a company under these conditions, be aware that it will be necessary to accumulate resources in advance.

How to check if the name is dirty?

Not sure if your name is dirty? Okay, check it out. Just access the website or download the app from serasa on your smartphone – click on “see debts”. Then, just register using CPF, name, birth and e-mail. Once everything is ready, the user will access a page that shows the Score. It is a kind of score that measures the consumer’s reliability in paying off debts.

It is also possible to check if any debt is active and if there is a proposal to renegotiate the balance. The operation is free.

Learn to check if the name is dirty in SPC

To make a delinquency query with the SPC, it is necessary to enter the SPC Brasil website or the application. Click on “check CPF” on the home page. Access to information is paid, and the cheapest plan costs R$ 16.90.

How to clear the name through fairs

Faced with the frightening situation of indebtedness, Serasa decided to launch an emergency edition of its Feirão Limpa Nome. Consumers can negotiate their overdue debts by getting good discounts.

The amounts due can be negotiated with up to 99% discount. Among the segments participating in this edition are: banks, retail, universities and telecommunications companies. According to Serasa, more than 20 million debts can be paid off for R$100.

In addition to the fair, defaulters can also resort to the National Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance Task Force. The program is offered by the National Federation of Banks (Febraban) and has a partnership with central bank (BC), in addition to Procons from all states.