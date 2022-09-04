Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is again disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid – News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia, “has again lost connection” with the electricity grid, but remains active thanks to a reserve line, announced on Saturday (3) the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), which maintains a group of experts on site.

The last line that is still in operation “has been damaged”, he explained to Aiea, noting that the other three “were lost in the conflict”.





The incident, similar to the one that took place on 25 August, took place “following further bombings in the area”, Ukrainian officials told the UN agency. Despite everything, the facilities continue to generate energy “thanks to a reserve transmission line”, the agency added.

On August 25, the plant, the largest in Europe, was completely disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in history.





Six experts from the UN agency are currently at the factory and two of them will remain “continuously” to “help stabilize the situation”, according to the head of Aiea, Rafael Grossi.

After inspecting the plant’s facilities, Grossi declared that “her physical integrity” had been “violated” and denounced an “unacceptable” situation.

In recent weeks, the complex has been the target of bombings that Russians and Ukrainians blame each other and that have raised fears of a nuclear disaster.



