zipline sells out in minutes and Post Malone breaks toy

In addition to the incredible shows, the amusement park rides are a trademark of Rock in Rio. Who hasn’t wanted to go down on the zip line that passes in front of the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage?

The demand is so high that the line for the toy sold out in minutes this Saturday, 3, the second day of Rock in Rio 2022. The list opened at 2 pm, and at 2:18 pm the employees informed the line that the spaces were sold out.

But not everyone is excited about the toy. Post Malone is proof of that: he asked the Rock in Rio 2022 production to turn off the toy during his presentation. The rapper plays on the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage, at 12:10 am on Sunday. Between 11:30 pm and the end of the show, the zipline will not work.

Other toys available at Rock in Rio include the Ferris wheel, mega-drop, carousel and several other attractions and brand activations.

Rock in Rio 2022: day two has electronic scene and rap in charge

Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

1 / 10

Audience on the 2nd day of the festival

The public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio!

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

two / 10

Audience arrives for the 2nd day

Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio! Today the attractions vary between the electronic scene and the rap

Zô Guimarães/UOL

L7nnon on the Sunset Stage on the second day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

3 / 10

L7nnon on the Sunset Stage

Rapper L7nnon performed this afternoon at the Sunset Stage, on the second day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Papatinho, MC'S Ariel, Cidinho and Doca, on the Sunset Stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

4 / 10

Papatinho, MC’S Ariel, Cidinho

Rappers Papatinho, MC’S Ariel, Cidinho and Doca took to the Sunset Stage for the second day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Alok opens the Mundo Stage with the second day of shows at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

5 / 10

Alok on the World Stage

DJ Alok opened the second day of shows at the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

DJ Alok animated the audience on the second day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 10

DJ Alok on the World Stage

DJ Alok gave a beautiful performance on Palco Mundo, on the second day of concerts at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Audience really enjoys DJ Alok's show on the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Globoplay

7 / 10

Audience enjoys Alok’s show

The audience went crazy with DJ Alok’s show on the Mundo Stage, earlier this Saturday night, at Rock in Rio. The DJ asked the audience to turn on the cell phone light and the show was formed

Playback/Globoplay

Criolo stirs audience on the second day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

8 / 10

Criolo at Rock in Rio

Rapper Criolo was the second to go up on the Mundo Stage and stirred the audience on the second day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Public protests against Bolsonaro during Criolo concert at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

9 / 10

public protest

The public once again protested against the government of President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL). This time, during the Criolo show that marked the second show at Rock in Rio this Saturday (3)

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Criolo sings with Mayra Andrade on the Mundo Stage - Reproduction/Globoplay

10 / 10

Criolo sings with Mayra Andrade

Rapper Criolo called singer Mayra Andrade to go up and sing on the Mundo Stage with him the song “Ogum, ogum”

Playback/Globoplay

