zipline sells out in minutes and Post Malone breaks toy

In addition to the incredible shows, the amusement park rides are a trademark of Rock in Rio. Who hasn’t wanted to go down on the zip line that passes in front of the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage?

The demand is so high that the line for the toy sold out in minutes this Saturday, 3, the second day of Rock in Rio 2022. The list opened at 2 pm, and at 2:18 pm the employees informed the line that the spaces were sold out.

But not everyone is excited about the toy. Post Malone is proof of that: he asked the Rock in Rio 2022 production to turn off the toy during his presentation. The rapper plays on the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage, at 12:10 am on Sunday. Between 11:30 pm and the end of the show, the zipline will not work.

Other toys available at Rock in Rio include the Ferris wheel, mega-drop, carousel and several other attractions and brand activations.